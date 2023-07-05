Misuse of personal data in Serbia | Info

The commissioner warns that the risk of data misuse is increasing.

Izvor: YouTube/ Pritnscreen/ Company Man

Citizens’ awareness of protect personal data is slowly growing, but the data is increasingly endangered – shows research by the Commissioner for the Protection of Personal Data and the OSCE. The majority still do not understand all the possibilities of abuse, which are becoming more frequent, due to the dominance of the Internet and the use of artificial intelligence. The most vulnerable are the oldest and the youngest. Name and surname, address, JMBG, health record, bank account. Although most citizens are afraid that criminals and fraudsters will not approach them, protection is not taken into account enough. Every tenth citizen was a victim of abuse. When this happens, they call the police for help rather than the commissioner.

Commissioner warns: The risk is increasing

“A large percentage of citizens, 80 percent, believe that the risk of endangering, that is, the misuse of personal data is somewhat or very high, and on the other hand, less than a third believe that citizens are aware of this risk,” says Slađana Brakus, executive director of “TMG Insights Kantar”.

The risk is increasing, warns the commissioner. Data is more and more endangered, more and more of it is taken from us, with or without our knowledge. And that, almost everywhere. The risk is increased by accelerated digitization and the use of artificial intelligence. That is why protection awareness must be increased.

“Our data, I will emphasize this for the thousandth time, have literally become one of the most valuable assets, and it is up to all of us, especially the commissioner and his service, to show the citizens that if they did not hand out their money everywhere, valuables, jewelry, so they don’t even need to give their information”said Commissioner for Information of Public Importance and Personal Data Protection Milan Marinović.

Agnes Bodens from the OSCE states that the goal is to contribute to raising the awareness of citizens that they have the right to privacy protection, but also to the awareness of public institutions and private companies about the way to collect such data. About 300 complaints about misuse of personal data are registered annually. An example was remembered when the gym asked for a fingerprint for the membership fee. After the application and the reaction of the commissioner, the gym stopped this practice.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:14 “AFTER 10 YEARS AFTER THE DEATH OF HUSBAND, THE FRAUDSTER KICKED OUT OF THE APARTMENT LIKE THIS!” The private detective shocked: THE LAWYER AND THE JUDGE were involved Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(MONDO/RTS)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

