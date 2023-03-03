The recovery continues in the transport sector, which in the fourth quarter of 2022 recorded a significant growth in the demand for mobility compared to the same period of the previous year. The increases were recorded for all modes of transport, with the only exceptions of a slight decrease in transport with heavy vehicles on the motorway network (-1%) and for air freight transport (-3%).

This is what emerges from the quarterly report of the Observatory on mobility trends prepared by the Technical Mission Structure (STM) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, published today. Launched during the Covid-19 health emergency to assess the impact of the pandemic on the movement of people and goods, the survey reports the quarterly analyzes on mobility trends, carried out in order to monitor the evolution and needs of the transport and logistics, also to better plan and schedule investments in infrastructure and transport services. The analyzes are based on the data made available by the national multimodal operators, by the Directorates General of MIT and by those contained in the open source databases of the main national and international mobility players.

More specifically, the report highlights significant positive changes in passenger demand in the cruise sector (+162%), in both high-speed (+61%) and Intercity service passengers (+33%) against an increase in service by +8% and +4% respectively. The increase in air transport passengers (+39%) against a 15% increase in the services offered is substantial, as is the demand for passengers on ferries (+35%). Passenger demand for local public rail transport also saw a significant increase (+22%) against a service offer that remained unchanged.

Significant increases also in the road transport sector of light vehicles, which recorded a +2% both on the Anas network and on the motorway network and of buses on the Anas network (+1%). Freight traffic on the Anas network remains unchanged.

News source and photo: mit.gov.it