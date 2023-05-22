Mitsotakis won the elections in Greece | Info

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared victory in the parliamentary elections.

Source: YouTube/printscreen/GZERO Media

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared victory in today’s parliamentary elections, saying he has a mandate to form a strong, independent government. Preliminary results indicate that the conservative New Democracy of Mitsotakis has the most votes in the elections, but also that it does not have a sufficient majority to form a government on its own, Reuters reported.

“The slips say it all. They show that the New Democracy has received the people’s trust to rule, to be strong and autonomous. Millions of Greek citizens voted for New Democracy. A great result shows the will of the people who gave us consent for political independent government. The people asked for something else – to move faster on the path of progress and major reforms,” ​​Mitsotakis said, as reported by CNN in Greek.

“Hope defeated vanity”

He assessed that “hope defeated vanity, and unity defeated division”. “I am moved by the heavy responsibility I have on my shoulders, the responsibility for which I am called to work even harder to justify the trust you have placed in me. It is a clear mandate for the new four-year period,” Mitsotakis added.

Foreign agencies state that based on more than 60 percent of the votes counted, New Democracy is first with about 40 percent of the votes, and Syriza of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at about 20 percent. However, according to the new election rules based on the principles of proportion, in order for a party to form the government independently, it must have about 46 percent of the votes, and if a coalition government is not formed, the next elections could be held at the end of June or the beginning of July.

(WORLD)