Mixed presents its High Summer 2024 – MONDO MODA

A Mixed presents its High Summer collection with sets, fluid dresses, linen pieces and vibrant colors. The highlight is the “Bênção sobre Bênções” print, developed by the artist and creative director of NEW MATCH, Ciccy Halpern.

Mixed Alto Verão 2024 @ disclosure

Ciccy’s relationship with art was built on emotional contact with her grandmother Mabsa, and today, taking as a guide the power of faith, the relationship with religiosity and color, Ciccy develops her works called “Glórias Coming”, which inspired the creation of Benção sobre Benções.

Mixed Alto Verão 2024 @ disclosure

The print was applied to fabrics such as silk, tricoline and viscose, resulting in a hand-painted tank top, a fluid dress with straps, and a set of trousers and a tricoline shirt.

Mixed Alto Verão 2024 @ disclosure

