Mkhitaryan’s strange lucky curse: the Armenian is only missing the Champions League. Exams today

To understand how the derby would have gone, perhaps it was really enough to count the European presences. Henrik Mkhitaryan, alone, boasts as much as Tonali, Krunic, Messias, Brahim Diaz, Leao and Kalulu combined. A gap that Milan had and failed to fill compared toInter as a whole, but specifically Armenian. It is no coincidence that, even when Inzaghi found Brozovic again, he didn’t think for a second about removing the former Roma player from the field. Maybe even too much, considering that he already seemed opaque against Sassuolo and the rope risks being stretched too much. Today, Mkhitayan will undergo instrumental tests which will clarify the extent of the muscle injury suffered at the end of the first half of the second leg of the semi-final. He hopes to be in Istanbul, and it’s not the first time he’s happened to him.

All he needs is the Champions League, with a strange curse. In the palmares of the midfielder, also formerly of United and Borussia Dortmund, the Champions League would be the icing on the cake. It’s the only European cup he’s missing, he won the Europa League with Arsenal and last year with the Giallorossi. Curious that, in both cases, the final did not see him among the protagonists. Absolutely in 2019, when he missed Chelsea-Arsenal for political reasons. The EL final that year was in fact scheduled in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. A country at war with Armenia for control of Nagorno-Karabakh, and which decided to ban Miki from entering, also making up for UEFA a bad impression. No case, however, last year in Tirana: Mkhitaryan, however, only played the initial 17 minutes: recovering from another muscle problem, also in the thigh, he had grit his teeth and forced the times to be there, he had to abandon the contest almost immediately, leaving his teammates to beat Feyenoord. And it can be said that the finals are not good for him, but given the results he could always have been worse.