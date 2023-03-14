Home World Mlađan Dinkić appeared at Sanja Marinković’s birthday Info
Mlađan Dinkić appeared at Sanja Marinković's birthday Info

Mlađan Dinkić appeared at Sanja Marinković’s birthday Info

Former finance minister Mlađan Dinkić appeared at the birthday celebration of Sanja Marinković.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Mlađan Dinkić, the former Minister of Finance, who retired from the public to devote himself to his own business, appeared at the birthday party of host Sanja Marinković. The presenter’s birthday celebration was attended by many public figures from the world of entertainment and politics. In addition to the politician Ivica Dacic and the singer Ana Bekuta taking the microphone and bringing the atmosphere to a fever pitch with the song “Midnight” from the movie “Toma”, Mlađan Dinkić also did the same when he and Ana Bekuta sang the song “When Lilacs Smell”, which in the original performed by Dino Merlin and Vesna Zmijanac.

Source: Instagram

Later, Alka Vuica, who was present at the celebration, continued to sing with Ana Bekuta and Mlađena, and he, as can be seen in the videos from the presenter’s birthday celebration, was happy with Ana Stanić’s hits.

Until 2003, Dinkić held the position of governor of the National Bank of Serbia, while from 2004 to 2006 he held the position of Minister of Finance. In the following years, Dinkić served in different periods as the Minister of Finance, Economy, Economy and Regional Development, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia.

(WORLD)

See also  Biden nominates Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank

