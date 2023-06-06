Home » Mladen Bojinović on assuming office in RK Borac | Sport
Mladen Bojinović on assuming office in RK Borac | Sport

Mladen Bojinović on assuming office in RK Borac | Sport

The legendary handball player of Borca, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Montpellier and the Serbian national team, Mladen Bojinović, neither confirmed nor denied certain speculations about his involvement in the Banja Luka club in one of the managerial functions.

Source: MONDO/Nebojša Šatara

Some portals recently announced that Mladen Bojinović, after the unsuccessful season of Borca m:tel in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will form a team of handball players, who will take over responsible positions in the Banja Luka club and try to bring the former European champion and winner of the IHF Cup back to the European track. they celebrate.

Banja Luka media, including MONDO, tried to get confirmation of this information, but the popular Baka did not advertise anywhere on this matter.

The opportunity arose at the press conference on the occasion of the third consecutive handball camp “Mladen Bojinović Dugi”, which, like the previous two, will be held in the “City of the Sun” in Trebinje.

“I don’t know any Banja Luka resident who was born in Banja Luka and doesn’t love Borac and wouldn’t want to be in Borac. As they say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. However, at the moment the camp ‘Mladen Bojinović Dugi’ is current and only I am involved in this. Especially in this period when we are preparing for the third edition of the camp. If there is anything on that topic, I will address you personally at a conference like this. There is no hiding with me, everything is always transparent.” said Bojinovic.

As a reminder, at the end of the season, Luka Perić (Celje Pivovarna Laško), Berin Brkić (Ohrid), and Luka Knežević and Marko Lukić, who will wear the Sloboda jersey in the coming period, left the red and blue team. And the current coach Mirko Mikić will also go to Tuzla, while it is very likely that BiH coach Irfan Smajlagić will take his place.

