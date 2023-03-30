Mladen Krstajić could take over Maccabi Haifa if Barak Bahar moves to Red Star.

Source: Profimedia/Trenka Attila

Mladen Krstajić (49) is waiting for a move from Red Star and could return to club football. The Serbian team wants to bring in a new coach, it is mentioned that it could be Barak Bahar from Maccabi Haifa, a million dollar offer is already ready for him. If that happens in the end, the former coach of Serbia could also profit.

Allegedly, people in Bulgaria have already expressed dissatisfaction with the way Krstajić is leading their national team, especially due to two defeats at the start of the European Championship qualifiers which have already significantly diminished the team’s hopes of qualifying for the continental championship. Montenegro (1:0) and Hungary (3:0) took away points and according to local media, this could cost Krstajić. However, he could get a new engagement in club football, namely in Maccabi from Haifa.

Israeli media reports that “it is in Krstajić’s favor that his friend Giovani Rossi is in Haifa, who will propose his engagement to the sports director“. It would not be the first time that Mladen works in Israel, as he was the coach of Maccabi from Tel Aviv and finished the 2021/22 season in third position. Krstajić started his coaching career as an assistant in the Serbian national team, after that he became a selector. orlova”, and then he managed TSC, Maccabi Tel Aviv and now he is on the bench of Bulgaria.