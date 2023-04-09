Home World Mladen Žižović on the interest of FK Željezničar: | Sport
Mladen Žižović on the interest of FK Željezničar:

Mladen Žižović on the interest of FK Željezničar: | Sport

After the dismissal of Edis Mulalić, Sarajevo’s Željezničar is looking for a new coach.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

At “Grbavica” last night, under the leadership of assistant coach Haris Alihodžić, Željo lost against Tuzla City (0:1) in the 25th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but it is clear that he will sit on the bench only until a new coach is appointed.

The Sarajevo media linked numerous experts with the club from “Grbavica”, and the latest in the series is Mladen Žižović, the former head of the Bijeljina Radnik, Zrinjsko and Sloboda.

“There was some interest from certain people, however, nothing concrete that I could comment on. There were also some calls from Sloboda, where I already worked, but again nothing concrete. That’s how it is in this business of ours. It’s strange that our coaching bread, you always have five or six names that come up when someone in the league needs a coach”, Žižović told MONDO.

Let us remind you that Žižović was the coach of the Tuzla team for the last time, which he left in March of last year. He is currently a member of the Management Board of Radnik, which competes in the um:tel First League of Republika Srpska.

