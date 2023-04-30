“Mmm!” Congratulations and best wishes – Mondo e Missione

On the occasion of PIME’s 50th anniversary in the Ivory Coast, we express our gratitude, but also the hope that we will continue our missionary action

Life is a celebration. And the Christians of this country underline this at every stage of their existence: at birth, in the various moments of life and even at death. The celebration becomes more real and sincere after doing something good. Indeed, this year we, the PIME family in the Ivory Coast, are remembering our fifty years of presence in this land. We celebrate not so much the work we have done, but what the Lord has done through us who are poor missionaries.

And, therefore, the word I would like to share with you is: Mmm. It can be translated: «congratulations for the work you are doing». Men are told No mmm and to women Mo mmò. It is an expression in the continuous present tense, covering the past and the future. And that recognizing the good already done, but also expressing a wish, a “good luck”, wishing courage for the future.

On the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of PIME’s presence in the Ivory Coast, let’s say No mmm to God, for the good work that he himself did, and let’s say too No mmm (courage) to PIME, for the missionary work that still awaits us. To celebrate God’s fidelity to the Christian community of Ouassadougou, we decided to build a grotto for the Virgin Mary. And taking advantage of the presence of the superior general, Father Ferruccio Brambillasca, the whole community expressed its gratitude to God who has not forgotten it, and thanks also to PIME which did not say “no” to Missio Dei. It is a celebration, bringing together the past, present and future: the past with a grateful heart, the present with a happy heart, the future with an optimistic heart.

To mark this jubilee of the Institute, we are living an intense month of Marian prayer praying for the world and for all those who, directly or indirectly, have crossed our lives. The presence of the grotto, which the faithful themselves helped to build, will remind us of the work accomplished and our missionary commitment for the future: the mission continues.

So we are grateful. Gratitude is the secret to a happy life. Gratitude also turns into celebration. And the party is always communal, because it takes place by being together. It is a moment of joy without conditions, participation without limits, movement without barriers, a smile without distinction, a dance without shame, a song without music, a dress without stain, a day without tiredness. Celebration is a force that unites people in the present and gives continuity for the future. It is a social and individual good. Partying is good!