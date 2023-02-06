Altroconsumo has published the results of the annual monitoring on main four mobile network operators in Italy. The report, which therefore examines the whole of 2022 from January 1st to December 31st, is based on speed tests performed via the CheBanda application app (over 92 thousand) the most of which took place under the 4G network (almost 89% of tests), and although the share of those performed in 5G is quite small (8% of the total) it has doubled compared to 2021. 5G runs among CheBanda users though 4G is still predominantwhich is why the final ranking does not take into account the performance on the latest generation infrastructure.

THE RESULTS

Ranking won by Vodafonean operator who has shown on CheBanda that they offer the best mobile connection in Italy giving continuity to the trend that already emerged in the previous survey. And it was for detachment: he abundantly exceeds the 30,000 mark, reaching 34,447 points. The other three operators are at a great distance, with almost overlapping scores: Iliad with 24,297 points narrowly maintains the second position pursued by TIM (23,715), which has gained one position compared to 2021, and WindTre (23,037). The differences between these three operators, Altroconsumo points out, “they are practically negligible, so they can be considered at the same level”.

Vodafone stands unchallenged for download speed, where it records an average of 51.2 Mbps against the 37.3 Mbps of Iliad, second, and a less marked advantage in upload, where the average of 11.9 Mbps is not so far from that of TIM and WindTre (9.4 and 9 Mbps, respectively). The percentages are interesting compared to the previous year: taking into consideration the average download speed, Vodafone and TIM improve by double digits (the former by 28% and the latter by 20%, Iliad by 7% while WindTre has taken a slight step back (-2%). See also German government, ok Germany-Italy gas solidarity agreement

Excellent and absolutely comparable results in the test on Internet browsing quality, where the delay between the input and the opening of a page of some of the most visited websites is taken into consideration. The test is very gentle, because a delay of less than 10 seconds is considered positive. But here too we note the excellent performance of Vodafone which in 18% of cases required a wait of less than a second, while in 68% (percentage shared with Iliad) between 1 and 3 seconds.