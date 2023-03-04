On March 6, 1983, Motorola’s DynaTac 8000x made its debut in stores, about 25 centimeters tall and weighing 800 grams
Forty years ago the first mobile phone went on sale: the DynaTac 8000x mobile Motorola (narrow and long rectangular shape, anything but manageable, little autonomy in calls and expensive). It was March 6, 1983 and the commercial era of the mobile phone began: from that moment, even without realizing it, our lives would change forever.
It allowed half an hour of phone calls and cost 4,000 dollars (about 3,700 euros) – Motorola had already taken up the new challenge ten years earlier: it was in fact April 1973 when engineer Martin Cooper had managed to carry out the first call experimental wireless, on the street. Approximately 25 centimeters tall and weighing 800 grams, the DynaTAC 8000x’s shape looked more like a walkie-talkie than a portable telephone. It allowed half an hour of phone calls, could memorize 30 telephone numbers and cost almost 4,000 dollars, a price that makes current high-end smartphones appear low cost. A total of 300 thousand copies were sold, the phone was the one used by Michael Douglas in the 1987 film Wall Street.
From the 1980s onwards, the cell phone began a ride towards success, at first contained – it took seven years to reach one million users – then, increasingly rapid until the disruptive arrival of the iPhone in 2007 which with the Internet connection and then access to the world of apps and services turned the market upside down.
The sector is currently in decline due to the global crisis and market saturation and, as demonstrated by the telephony fair which closed a few days ago in Barcelona, the bets of the manufacturing companies focus on foldable telephones but also on wearable items such as the headsets that, according to
Mark Zuckerberg now launched in the metaverse, they could become the new iPhones.