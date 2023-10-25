Mobile telephony, city-by-city market shares of Italian operators

In a recent analysis signed by Andrey Popov, Open signl measured the differences between the national market shares of Italian operators and those in specific cities.

In Italian cities, all five national operators – Iliad, TIM, WindTre, Fastweb and Vodafone – can take advantage of Opensignal’s analyzes of the local mobile experience to maximize their user shares and pursue greater commercial returns.

As highlighted in the current analysis, operators can use available information on the mobile network experience across their entire territory, including categories Games Experience, Video Experience, Download & Upload Speed Experience and Availabilityto select the appropriate strategy to capture larger local market shares.

This is an update of an analysis conducted in August 2022 to see how the market has changed over the past year. In the previous analysis, Opensignal demonstrated that in Europe, a better network experience tends to translate into larger market shares for operators in that area.

Furthermore, Opensignal has demonstrated that availability of the 5G network may help explain user rotation in Italy, with users, on average, finding significantly improved 5G network availability on their new operational network after the switch.

Looking at the positions of Fastweb, Iliad, TIM, Vodafone and WindTre in 21 Italian cities, we note that their shares of active local users often vary compared to the area of ​​Italy analyzed. For each operator, we refer to their national share as “Fair Use” in this analysis, and the difference between this and their local user shares is represented in percentage points in the graph above, breaking it into three segments:

Below average: Positive numbers indicate that the operator has a higher active local user share than its national Fair Share.

Above average: where an operator has a lower local share than its national Fair Share.

No clear difference: where the observed difference compared to the national share is within ±2 percentage points.

Below average



In cities where an operator is below average, it should highlight aspects of the mobile experience where it has the edge over its competitors to increase user acquisition. This can be done by communicating with potential customers in-store, through direct marketing or with targeted advertising. For example:

In Palermo, Vodafone’s share of local users is 7.6 percentage points lower than the average. In Parma, Naples and Taranto, Iliad is between 2.8 and 7.1 percentage points below average. However, at the same time, it has a leading user experience in at least two of the five metrics in each city. Iliad can use this message to complement its communication with the customer, for example regarding price or value for money. TIM is 7.5 percentage points below the average in Genoa, where TIM users have the best experience in four of the five metrics. TIM is therefore particularly well positioned to gain a higher market share in Genoa.

Above average



By examining cities where operators are above average, operator marketing retention teams can use mobile network experience findings to defend their market position. Furthermore, in cases where the network experience may be weaker, network teams can use Opensignal analytics to build a ‘case study’ to improve it and defend their market share position. For example:

TIM has a much larger share of users in Florence and Prato than its national average – 11.5 and 9.7 percentage points above average, respectively. WindTre is 6.3, 3.9 and 3.4 percentage points above average in Verona, Venice and Catania respectively. In these three cities it has a leading usage position in at least three of the five listed metrics and can use this to maintain its higher local user shares there, as well as in other listed cities. Fastweb can try to defend its lead of 2.6 percentage points above average in Taranto.

