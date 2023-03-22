The Mobility Innovation Tour ventures into a new format, which does not replace webinars and face-to-face conferences, but rather proposes itself as a further communication proposal offered by the platform of an event now in its sixth edition and established itself as one of the most authoritative voices in the world of public transport.

The definition of ‘VideoSpotlight’ identifies a video report on a strictly vertical theme, addressed through the involvement of the voices of the main stakeholders. Objective? Offer a ‘cross-section’ of the topic in less than half an hour.

The theme, protagonist and center of attention of this “VideoSpotlight”, is the lack of drivers. An age-old problem and not only in Italy. What are the reasons for this phenomenon? Why is it increasingly difficult to find staff? Let’s go to the bottom, questioning the voice of the protagonists. Who will be: 1- Umberto De Pretto- IRU General Secretary; 2- Alessio Sitran- Business Development and Institutional Relations Manager Continental-Vdo; 3- Gianni Bechelli – president of Autolinee Toscane; 4- Gabriele Mariani- Director of Operations Autoguidovie; 5- Alessandro Razze- Senior Training Advisor; Gianluca Celentano – bus driver.