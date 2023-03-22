Home World MOBILITY INNOVATION TOUR / The crisis of the drivers told with a new format – News
World

MOBILITY INNOVATION TOUR / The crisis of the drivers told with a new format – News

by admin
MOBILITY INNOVATION TOUR / The crisis of the drivers told with a new format – News

The Mobility Innovation Tour ventures into a new format, which does not replace webinars and face-to-face conferences, but rather proposes itself as a further communication proposal offered by the platform of an event now in its sixth edition and established itself as one of the most authoritative voices in the world of public transport.

The definition of ‘VideoSpotlight’ identifies a video report on a strictly vertical theme, addressed through the involvement of the voices of the main stakeholders. Objective? Offer a ‘cross-section’ of the topic in less than half an hour.

The theme, protagonist and center of attention of this “VideoSpotlight”, is the lack of drivers. An age-old problem and not only in Italy. What are the reasons for this phenomenon? Why is it increasingly difficult to find staff? Let’s go to the bottom, questioning the voice of the protagonists. Who will be: 1- Umberto De Pretto- IRU General Secretary; 2- Alessio Sitran- Business Development and Institutional Relations Manager Continental-Vdo; 3- Gianni Bechelli – president of Autolinee Toscane; 4- Gabriele Mariani- Director of Operations Autoguidovie; 5- Alessandro Razze- Senior Training Advisor; Gianluca Celentano – bus driver.

See also  Clashes and over 50 arrests in Moldova, Chisinau's complaint: "Members of a network controlled by Moscow have been handcuffed"

You may also like

“Sicilian motorway consortium, new hearings to clarify”

Farewell to Father Ghislandi, formator of many missionaries

Haiti, my wounded island – Finis Terrae #6

News Udinese – Future away from Udine? /...

Udinese market / Pereyra renewal? The captain made...

A neighbor described the details of the crime...

Peace, a goodwill ~ Mondoblog

WEBASTO / Cool Top 23 RT-E air conditioner:...

The chef slept with 100 women in 100...

Many Ukrainian men are freezing their sperm

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy