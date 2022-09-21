Home World Mobilization and partial general of Russia: what Putin’s words mean
World

Mobilization and partial general of Russia: what Putin’s words mean

by admin
Mobilization and partial general of Russia: what Putin’s words mean

What does the partial mobilization announced today by Putin mean? Russia will call up i reservists – who are a few thousand – and people who have already done the military service and they have special skills considered useful (for example with radios, as doctors, as mechanics and more) starting “from 21 September”, therefore from today.

If it were a general mobilization, all men of military age, therefore between the ages of 18 and 65, would be considered enlistable to be sent to the Ukrainian front, but Russia is not yet at this point.

“We have a huge mobilization resource which includes those who have served in the army, those with combat experience and military specialties,” said the Russian Defense Minister. Sergei Shoigu, taken from Tass. “We have almost 25 million of these people. Therefore – continued Shoigu – it can be understood that this is a partial mobilization, 1% or a little more, 1.1% of the total mobilization resource”.

The Russian invasion was launched with a contingent of suns professional soldiers, in theory. When President Putin discovered that there were also in the departments sent to the front conscript soldiers it made them call back because the political price to pay for the death of conscripts would have been too high. In some cases the same died, for example some conscript sailors who were aboard the cruiser Moskwa, which was sunk by Ukrainian missiles in April. It has now taken a step forward that will involve much larger sectors of the Russian population.

See also  Russia-Ukraine conflict and Chinese interests - FT中文网

You may also like

Panel urges U.S. stablecoin market or central bank...

Japan: man sets himself on fire to protest...

Global earthquake! Just now, Putin announced a partial...

Spain, maxi fine of 79 million to Glovo:...

The 10th Fault Meteorological Bureau in Taijia Nan...

At London Fashion Week silent catwalks in memory...

Energy shortage, firewood has become a scarce commodity...

Putin’s speech to the nation: “Russia has nuclear...

Heavy rainfall and cold air in southwest my...

Draghi to the UN: «Firmness against Putin. Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy