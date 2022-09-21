What does the partial mobilization announced today by Putin mean? Russia will call up i reservists – who are a few thousand – and people who have already done the military service and they have special skills considered useful (for example with radios, as doctors, as mechanics and more) starting “from 21 September”, therefore from today.

If it were a general mobilization, all men of military age, therefore between the ages of 18 and 65, would be considered enlistable to be sent to the Ukrainian front, but Russia is not yet at this point.

“We have a huge mobilization resource which includes those who have served in the army, those with combat experience and military specialties,” said the Russian Defense Minister. Sergei Shoigu, taken from Tass. “We have almost 25 million of these people. Therefore – continued Shoigu – it can be understood that this is a partial mobilization, 1% or a little more, 1.1% of the total mobilization resource”.

The Russian invasion was launched with a contingent of suns professional soldiers, in theory. When President Putin discovered that there were also in the departments sent to the front conscript soldiers it made them call back because the political price to pay for the death of conscripts would have been too high. In some cases the same died, for example some conscript sailors who were aboard the cruiser Moskwa, which was sunk by Ukrainian missiles in April. It has now taken a step forward that will involve much larger sectors of the Russian population.