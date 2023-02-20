Moby premieres its documentary on the history of punk rock and animal rights activism –with truly luxurious guests–, and announces the album “Resound NYC”.

Moby has written, directed, recorded and musicalized “Punk Rock Vegan Movie”which includes interviews with dozens of musicians such as: Ian MacKaye (Fugazi, The Evens, Coriky), HR (Bad Brains), Captain Sensible (The Damned), Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers), Rob Zombie, Walter Schreifels (Rival Schools, Gorilla Biscuits), Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein (Misfits), Steve Ignorant (Crass) y Davey Havok (AFI)to name just a few.

“There is nothing in my life more important than being an animal rights activist,” Moby told the San Francisco breaking latest news. “I love making music, I love doing a lot of other things, but all of that is secondary. So I hope this movie makes people wonder: why am I still supporting a food system that kills a billion animals a year, destroys the rainforest, causes antibiotic resistance, causes climate change, heart disease, diabetes, cancer and obesity? If someone is in favor of those things, of course go to Burger King. But if you care about those things, you probably shouldn’t support that industry.

Meanwhile, Moby has announced his new album “Resound NYC”which will go on sale on May 12 via Deutsche Grammophon. Just like on your album “Reprise”, from 2021, Moby reworks songs from his catalog with orchestral arrangements. Specifically, these songs were written or recorded in New York between 1994 and 2010, and to help Moby has recruited an army of guest vocalists, including Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies, Damien Jurado, Danielle Ponder, Ricky Wilson of The Kaiser Chiefs, Gregory Porter, The Temper Trap and more.

“An orchestra can be anything, it can be whatever the composer wants it to be,” says Moby. “So instead of every song getting the same orchestral treatment, I built a kind of bespoke orchestral approach to each song.”

As for his recollection of the time he is shooting from, he explains: “When you think back to the 1990s, Bill Clinton was President; the rave scene was this utopian, idyllic world; the Soviet Union was over; climate change was just an idea. for a book that Al Gore was going to write. Back then, making music was about celebrating the potential of our world, of our culture. And now it’s almost a refuge in a sometimes terrifying and apocalyptic world.”