They are all hypotheses. Even the one that says that Mocker’s It began as a classic power trio focused on the nostalgia of the elders that surrounded them. They based their proposal on an enviable executive capacity that has been reinforced over time. Over the years, those from Durango have veered musically towards a more generational and current story, far removed from the blues rock of their beginnings.

After three studio albums that have served as their particular odyssey, Jon García, Ritxi Blanco and Asier Elias publish “Make it Clear”, a new scale with a certain aftertaste of a crossroads and moments of important decisions. The new EP, released a few weeks ago on digital platforms and CDs, the vinyls will have to wait a little longer, is made up of three compositions with extensive repertoire that takes the duration of the work beyond twenty minutes.

"Inertziari" represents a commitment to a leafy instrumental development close to post rock, with clean guitar strokes, arpeggios and vibrant bass lines. The cut, almost five and a half minutes long, is a kind of half-time with a vocal part almost established in the ballad that increases in intensity as it approaches the chorus. After the different ups and downs, the composition culminates in an explosion of energy where the trio unleashes their love for progressive rock covered in melody. As fortuitous references, "Inertziari" is reminiscent of some passages by Kerobia from Navarra. Trying to isolate the unknown and to spin more fine lines, it could be said that the sinuosity of Motorpsycho and the balanced mix of punch and melody of Brutus, with a calm throat, seem more plausible influences.

Cleanliness remains the main feature of the EP’s title track. Jon García’s voice remains luminous at all times, bringing some peace to an instrumental framework that weaves together a complicated sea of ​​notes, melodies, arrangements, starts, slowdowns, plots and subplots without fear of a triple backflip. Mocker’s puts no barrier to his creativity. Any opportunity that your creative map offers you is there to be plowed through. The contrast between the clear and simple vocal proposal and the gnarled instrumental thrust would only be imaginable in a world in which Dredg’s first three albums met Toundra’s dark passages at some point in our imaginations. This is the end of face a.