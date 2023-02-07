Two days dedicated to an ancient passion that meets new worlds related to play and fun, from Carnival masks to cosplay, to the most famous colored bricks in the world, which this year will have an area of ​​10,000 square meters, in the Creativity Village section in which it will be possible to participate in workshops that enhance the wisdom of making and the manual arts.

Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March returns to Veronafiere Model Expo Italy. There are many novelties of the 18th edition, thanks to a strengthened collaboration with the local and national associations in charge of modeling and play in all its forms.

The event covers over 60,000 square meters and is divided into various thematic sections: in addition to the historic pavilions of static modeling, model railways, Elettroexpo and the vintage market, the proposal is enriched with the Brick Arena, the Play District and the new section dedicated to creativity and the wisdom of doing, with the 3rd edition of Creativity Village.

The heart of the event has been confirmed with the 7 areas dedicated to modeling in which the protagonists will be the big basque where this year, thanks to the constant passion and work of theDLF Modeling and History Association of Pontassieve (FI)the public will be able to watch the show of the launch of transatlantic Andrea Doria. The galleons will be presented with a renewed appearance and there will also be two current units of the Italian Navy, the Caio Duilio in 1:50 scale and the aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi in 1:72 scale.

L’IPMS Association organizes some workshops for children aged 6 to 15 in the field of static modeling. On Saturday and Sunday a competition only for IPMS members will focus on the theme of the miniature aircraft of the Frecce Tricolori: on Sunday the Model Expo public will have to vote for the one most faithful to the original!

And again model railways with ever more articulated dioramas of trains ranging from night to day, from maritime stations to those in the high mountains; the aviary that houses the acrobatics of radio-controlled planes and helicopters and the car tracks of many disciplines, from drift to slots.

Among the main novelties of this edition, given the proximity to the period of Carnevalea deeply felt popular tradition in the Verona area, the historical-cultural parade of costumes and masks that represent the important heritage of the national territories, organized by National Coordination Center for Italian Masks which sees among its duties that of collecting, protecting and enhancing the exhaustive list of Italian masks and costumes.

It comes with a new look too Play Districtthe section of Model Expo Italy dedicated to games, from board games to comics and cosplay. Ilaria Sposetti is the designer of the new image that identifies Play District: Character and Prop Designer of “Strappare Along the edges”, the popular cartoon series made in Netflix written and directed by Zerocalcare, will in fact be among the guests of this edition on the Play stage district.

The main Italian cosplayer associations were present, including the extras from the Stranger Things series of the UDI – UpsideDown Italia Association capable of recreating the faithful settings of the most “80s” series ever; the Ghostbusters Italia who organize animated games for little ghostbusters, and the Star Wars Celebration Area which will involve various costume realities and associations capable of reviving the fantastic duels with lightsabers and all the tricks to become a true Jedi or a Sith.

If we talk about fun, they can’t be missed Gardaland e Movielandamong the main parks of Lake Garda: Gardaland will be present through the cosplayers of “Jumanji the labyrinth”, the 2023 novelty of the Park, available for selfies and souvenir photos on the legendary jeep of the film; moreover, Prezzemolo, the official mascot and ambassador of Gardaland, will visit all the pavilions of the fair to meet the children who will visit the event. Movieland Park will present the season’s novelties in preview right on the Play District stage and in the gigantic stand where you can attend unique performances and get to know the park’s artists, dancers, singers or stuntmen.

Confirmed the appointment with the Cosfight which is scheduled for this year Saturday 4th March and will be presented by Valeryo and Valentina who will welcome the numerous and colorful challengers on the Play District stage.

Great news also in the field of Brick Arena which, in addition to having a space of 10,000 square meters, will see the presence of 36 LUGs, some of whom come from Switzerland, Germany and Croatia. Guests in the Talk area Andrew LactantiusAFOL which will present the set made by LEGO® for the LEGO IDEAS series on sale in the official stores in February, and Sandro Damiano who saw his set created through the BRICKLINK DESIGNER PROGRAM.

There will be many dioramas made up of thousands of pieces, renewed every year: from the Castle diorama brought by I Castellani to the 36 square meter fire brigade diorama at the Stupinigi hunting reserve presented by Piemonte Brick to the surprise that will be unveiled in preview at Model expo Italy from LUG Veneto.

More and more attractive will be the area of e-sports which will allow the public of enthusiasts to play with the new consoles and the Creativity Village where it will be possible to purchase and participate in manual arts, home-decor and creative craftsmanship workshops, designed in collaboration with the exhibitors, to enhance the wisdom of making and the manual arts.