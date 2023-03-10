The women of the mannequin and model, Marko Donatelli, don’t stop singing…

For the model and model Marco Donatelli (22) from Florida, they say that, since he knows himself, he has been the target of the fairer sex, and all because of his captivating appearance, which he does not hide at all on social networks.

He does not hesitate to compare himself to the actor Leonardo DiCaprio in his younger days, and his mother gives him the greatest support. As he claims, women don’t stop “pushing” on him, but unfortunately he doesn’t have time for them at the moment, he has decided to fully devote himself to his career, and he spends most of his time exercising and with his dog.

“Because of my looks, women keep trying to get into my bed, but I’d rather spend time with my dog,” he said in an interview, adding that he doesn’t have time for girls at the moment.

It’s no wonder why so many girls fall for him, considering that his charming smile combined with curly hair, prominent muscles and blue eyes are his main attributes. But, not relying only on his own appearance, this young guy is also a successful entrepreneur. He has his own fashion brand, but also stocks on the stock market.

His success started on an upward trajectory the moment he decided to devote himself more to photography and posting pictures on social networks, which certain fashion agencies and influential people from the world of modeling recognized. Although he is not currently interested in romance, at the age of 22 he knows exactly what kind of person he wants by his side when the time comes.

“I would like a family girl, but she also has to be an organized woman. She has to study, have a degree and a good job, as well as come from a good family, that’s important,” said Marko, adding that, as far as appearance is concerned, he is more attracted to brunettes than blondes.

