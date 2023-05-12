Model vents on social media: “At the Scudetto party I felt raped”

Protagonist of “La Pupa e il gecchio” and starlet of “I’ll send you to the convent”: “During the Scudetto party they even kissed my c***”

“I felt rapedThis is how Emy Buono, model from Naples and protagonist of La Pupa and the nerd who was on the streets of Naples after winning the Scudetto, vents. The young woman was immortalized in various images during the celebrations, but unfortunately she was also involved in some rather unpleasant facts.The joy for the triumph of Spalletti’s team, in fact, resulted in something unacceptable.

“I’ve been quite sad these days given all the criticism I’ve received. I felt raped. It’s true that I stripped naked but I didn’t want to give my body to people. I felt it was a bit excessive that some people kissed me and touched my ass”

An outburst that is also understandable given that the celebrations have definitely gone beyond all limits. Emy Buono, also known for her participation in “I send you to the convent”, has received further criticism in recent days. In fact, many of her did not appreciate her outburst, with several girls who they asked her if it was so necessary to undress to celebrate the Napoli Scudetto.

12 maggio – 15:58

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

