Modern Warfare III reveals the Campaign in video

Activision has revealed the campaign through a video Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which will directly follow the events of the previous chapter of the series; the movie offers us a mix of adrenaline-pumping scenes that we will be able to experience in the game.

Here is the trailer and some official details about the game, along with a set of images from the Campaign:

Building on the legacy of the Modern Warfare series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the direct sequel to the famous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll. Players will experience a rich and immersive campaign, set immediately after Modern Warfare ll, with unprecedented choice, a new mode Zombie Open World set in the largest Call of Duty Zombie map ever and one of the largest playlists of multiplayer maps of modern warfare ever made, with brand new maps as well as fan favorites. Launched in the 20th anniversary year of the franchise Call of Duty, Modern Warfare lll celebrate one of franchise’s greatest legacieswhile charting a new path for all enthusiasts. For the first time in its history, Call of Duty come back with a direct sequel. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIin fact, is set immediately after the events of last year’s incredible blockbuster, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

All 16 maps present at the launch of the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) they have been modernised with new gameplay modes and features, and will be available at the launch of Modern Warfare III. Thanks to Carry Forwardfor the first time in the history of Call of Dutya large amount of content from the previous game modern warfare will be transferred and made available in the new one modern warfare. All previously unlocked, or currently available to players in Weapons and Operators Modern Warfare IIwill be transferred from Modern Warfare II a Modern Warfare lll.

Modern Warfare III expands the universe of players, with much more to come in the post-launch period, including beyond 12 new 6v6 core maps that will fuel the post-launch seasons and new experiences di Call of Duty: Warzone™ e Call of Duty: Warzone Mobilewhen it launches. For the first time in the universe of modern warfareplayers can team up with other teams to survive and fight huge hordes of undead in the largest Call of Duty zombie map ever.

MX Video – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III