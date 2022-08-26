Listen to the audio version of the article

The pharmaceutical company Moderna, one of the most well-known manufacturers of Covid vaccines, has sued its main competitors, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical manufacturer BioNTech, accused of copying Moderna’s technology to produce its own vaccine, and in particular violating the own patents filed between 2010 and 2016.

According to Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine infringes patents that Moderna has filed to protect the technology behind its preventive vaccine, Spikevax. The company then initiated patent infringement proceedings in both the US federal court and a German court. A Pfizer spokesperson declined to comment on the news, explaining that the company had not yet been notified of the subpoena. “We are suing to protect our innovative mRNA technology platform in which we have invested billions,” explained Moderna. The company, aware of the importance of access to the vaccine to tackle the pandemic, does not intend to try to remove Comirnaty from the market, nor will it ask the court for an injunction to prevent future sales.

Vaccine sales of over $ 50 billion are at stake

Moderna’s decision to sue represents an escalation in the battle for intellectual property over mRNA rights. According to experts, the stakes are high, as Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna expect to generate $ 52 billion in vaccine sales in 2022. “We believe Pfizer and BioNTech illegally copied Moderna’s inventions and continued to use them without permission, ”explained Moderna’s chief legal officer Shannon Thyme Klinger.

Moderna believes Pfizer and BioNTech have copied two core elements of its patented technologies. “When Covid emerged, neither Pfizer nor Moderna had the level of experience in developing” mRNA vaccines and, Moderna highlights, knowingly followed Moderna in developing their vaccines. “We believe Pfizer and BioNTech illegally copied Moderna’s inventions and continued to use them without permission,” added Thyme Klinger.

MRNA technology platform launched in 2010

Moderna and Pfizer’s i vaccines both use mRNA technology to help patients fight Coronavirus. MRNA vaccines work by injecting a genetic code for the spike protein that covers the surface of the coronavirus. That code, the mRNA, is encased in a small ball of fat and instructs the body’s cells to make a few copies of harmless spike cells that train the immune system to recognize and fight the real virus. This approach is radically different from how vaccines have traditionally been produced. Moderna claims it began developing its mRNA technology platform in 2010, which allowed the company to rapidly begin manufacturing its own CCovid vaccine after the pandemic began, in early 2020.