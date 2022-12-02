The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has profoundly clarified the Chinese characteristics in five aspects of Chinese-style modernization, one of which is “a modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated.” On the way forward, only when the construction of material civilization and spiritual civilization are done well, the country’s material strength and spiritual strength are strengthened, and the material and spiritual life of the people of all ethnic groups in the country are improved, can Chinese-style modernization move forward smoothly.

“Chinese people’s self-confidence and sense of gain are increasing day by day”

This summer, the semi-finals of the “Beautiful Village” basketball league in Guizhou Province kicked off in Taipan Village, a Miao village. 16 teams, 27 games in 4 days. The stands were full, and the webcast was watched by hundreds of millions of people.

In Taipan Village, the basketball game is the highlight of every Miao family’s farming festival “Eat New Festival”. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the local infrastructure has been continuously improved. People can drive out of the village for 10 minutes to get on the expressway, and take more than 20 minutes to take the high-speed rail. The 5G network has achieved coverage.

“In the past 10 years, Chinese cities have become more modern and rural areas have become more beautiful, and the Chinese people’s self-confidence and sense of gain have increased day by day.” According to Willon Phetchaon Paddy, director of the Thailand-China “Belt and Road” Research Center , This is a huge development achievement made by China, and it also provides a good reference for other countries in the world.

Evandro Carvalho, director of the Brazil-China Research Center in Brazil, said that Chinese-style modernization emphasizes the coordination of material civilization and spiritual civilization. .”

Charles David Strong, a foreign teacher at Anhui University of Finance and Economics, found through observation that Chinese cities have taken on a new look. In addition to affluent material life, there are more and more progressive civilizations here. Chinese people are more and more open to embrace the world.

Vilia Govalle, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce of Costa Rica, said that compared with the past, the lives of Chinese people have greatly improved. No sense of security.”

“Gathering strong spiritual power to promote high-quality development”

The revival of a nation requires strong material strength as well as strong spiritual strength. Without the active guidance of advanced culture, without the great enrichment of the people’s spiritual world, without the continuous enhancement of national spiritual power, it is impossible for a country or a nation to stand tall among the nations of the world.

Francis Stoner, a foreign associate professor at Southwest University, participated in the rescue operation to put out the mountain fire in Chongqing in August this year. He said: “During this fight against wildfires, I personally felt the patriotism and the duty-bound spirit of the Chinese people to defend their country.” Foreign netizens commented: “The mobilization ability and determination of the Chinese people in times of crisis And willpower is unmatched by any country in the world.”

Xie Shengwen, South Africa’s ambassador to China, said: “In the face of hardships and hardships, the Communist Party of China has firm beliefs and never forgets its original aspirations, leading the Chinese people to overcome one hurdle after another and win one victory after another.”

Abeywardena, Speaker of the Sri Lankan House of Representatives, said: “The Communist Party of China has a firm belief and has united and led the Chinese people to achieve great development achievements. These achievements have inspired generations of people to make greater contributions to the development of the country.”

Sergey Sanakoyev, first vice-chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association, believes that China‘s spiritual civilization has achieved fruitful results, and social cohesion has been continuously enhanced, “bringing together a strong spiritual force to promote high-quality development.”

“Nothing can shake the firm will of this great nation.” Mark Liwen, an American expert at the Central University for Nationalities, firmly believes that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people will work together to overcome difficulties and challenges on the way forward and build the country more prosperous and stronger.

Moin Haq, Pakistani ambassador to China, said: “I believe China will be able to achieve its national development goals and build a powerful country with a harmonious balance of material civilization and spiritual civilization.”

Alexandar Paunov, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Bulgaria, believes that as the largest political party in the world, the Communist Party of China actively shares experience in governing the party and the country with political parties around the world, and conducts exchanges and dialogues among civilizations. Chinese concepts and experience are the common treasure of all countries in the world.

“Promoting the Vivid Practice of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind”

The twenty-four solar terms, the water of the Yellow River, Chinese knots, the welcoming pine, the willows expressing affection, the theme song of snowflakes… The opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics show Chinese concepts such as harmony and harmony, allowing the world to appreciate Chinese culture and the Olympic spirit of harmony. Symbiosis. This “Winter Olympic Covenant” connecting Eastern and Western civilizations has built a bridge for exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and world civilizations.

China advocates the concept of civilizations of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness, and advocates that all countries in the world promote the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom for all mankind. Surpass the superiority of civilizations with the coexistence of civilizations, and provide assistance for the development of world civilizations in a balanced, positive, and benevolent direction.

Mahmood-Hassan Khan, a researcher at the Global Strategy Research Center in Pakistan, believes that Chinese-style modernization emphasizes the coordination of material civilization and spiritual civilization, which has important reference significance for developing countries and will further promote the development and prosperity of world civilization.

Ulugbek Hasanov, director of the Modern Conflict and Security Research Office of Uzbekistan University of World Economics and Diplomacy, believes that Chinese-style modernization will create more opportunities and conditions to promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, and bring more stability to the world and certainty.

With its own new development, China provides new opportunities for the world and injects stronger impetus into global development. Sokol, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus, believes that Chinese-style modernization not only fits China‘s reality, embodies the law of socialist construction, but also conforms to the general trend of the world, embodies the law of human society development, and enriches the connotation and path of modern world development theory.

China has stationed cultural and tourism institutions in 93 countries, signed intergovernmental cultural and tourism cooperation agreements with 157 countries; actively promoted cultural exchanges and cooperation along the “Belt and Road”, and established the Silk Road International Theater Alliance, Museum Alliance, Art Festival Alliance, The library alliance, art museum alliance, etc., have 539 member units; carry out the Asian cultural heritage protection action, implement the Asian classics mutual translation plan, the Asian film and television exchange and cooperation plan, etc., to create an exchange and mutual learning platform for the display and dissemination of the beauty of civilization.

Tavrovsky, a professor at the People’s Friendship University of Russia, believes that Chinese-style modernization focuses on the accumulation of material civilization, is also committed to the sublimation of spiritual civilization, and insists on peaceful coexistence with other countries and mutual benefit and win-win results. practice”.

In the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, China will unswervingly promote the coordinated development of material civilization and spiritual civilization, continuously improve the people’s material and spiritual life, carry out in-depth cultural exchanges and cooperation with other countries, extensively participate in the dialogue of world civilizations, deepen the Exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations promote Chinese culture to the world.