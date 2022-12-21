Original Title: Modernization on the Road of Peaceful Development (The International Community Sees Chinese-style Modernization)

People’s Daily reporter Yu Yichun Yang Yi

“What kind of world to build and how to build this world” is an eternal proposition of human society. The changes of the century and the epidemic of the century have superimposed each other, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change. The people of all countries have more earnest expectations for peaceful development, stronger calls for fairness and justice, and more determined pursuit of win-win cooperation.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization that follows the path of peaceful development. Standing at a new historical starting point, China will continue to play the strong voice of the era of peaceful development and win-win cooperation, join hands with all countries in the world to build a community of shared future for mankind, and jointly build a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness, inclusiveness, cleanliness and beauty. world.

The right way to benefit China and benefit the world

The Communist Party of China and the Chinese people, who have come through suffering, are well aware of the preciousness of peace and the value of development, and regard promoting world peace and development as their sacred duty. In the past few decades, China has firmly grasped the theme of the times of peace and development, and achieved brilliant achievements in modernization. In the new era, China is moving closer to the center of the world stage and embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The international community is paying attention: How will the Chinese-style modernization path benefit the world?

President Xi Jinping pointed out: “We firmly stand on the right side of history, hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, seek our own development while firmly maintaining world peace and development, and use our own development to better safeguard world peace and development.”

China is the only country in the world that has written “adhere to the path of peaceful development” into its constitution. No one, anything, or reason can shake China‘s determination and will to take the path of peaceful development. The Chinese-style modernization path is not a copy of the rise of traditional great powers, nor is it a reprint of a strong country that must seek hegemony, but a right path that benefits China and the world.

Peng Runnian, a senior researcher at Bard College in the United States, said that Chinese-style modernization does not involve colonization, imperialism and exploitation of other countries. This is a huge achievement and subverts the single model of Western modernization.

Keith Bennett, vice chairman of the British 48 Group Club, said that historically, the modernization of some Western countries was based on the exploitation, oppression and colonization of other countries. China‘s modernization is not achieved by exploiting other countries, but by developing itself while helping other countries develop. “That’s the essential difference.”

The path of peaceful development is pioneered in the benign interaction and mutual benefit between China and other countries in the world, and it will go smoothly in the dialectical unity of safeguarding China‘s national interests and promoting world peace and development.

“China is a peaceful and developing country. It is proud of its own cultural characteristics, abides by international norms, and advocates mutual respect… If all major countries can be like China, the world will be more peaceful.” Bruno Giger, a French expert on international politics said with emotion.

Create a new form of human civilization

The Communist Party of China is a party that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It is also a party that seeks progress for mankind and great harmony for the world.

During President Xi Jinping’s visit to Thailand in November, he brought two special gifts to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha—the model of the “Fuxing” EMU and the English versions of Volumes 1 to 4 of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China“. Behind the rich gift is the sharing of development experience and development opportunities.

Facing the world‘s major changes unseen in a century, facing development deficits and governance problems, China proposed the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and put forward the “Belt and Road” initiative, global development initiative, and global security initiative. Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese Strength draws concentric circles to maintain world peace and promote common development.

Awell, the former Somali ambassador to China, said that the Communist Party of China focuses on peaceful development, which is different from the trajectory of a traditional power. Instead, it actively promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind by seeking peace and development for mankind.

Sorrentino, vice chairman of the Brazilian Communist Party, said that the Communist Party of China has successfully pioneered the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, established great achievements, and has always cared about the well-being of mankind and world peace. The Brazilian Communist Party is willing to join hands with the Chinese Communist Party to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chinese-style modernization breaks the myth that modernization is Westernization, expands the way for developing countries to modernize, and provides a new choice for countries and nations in the world that want to speed up development while maintaining their own independence, creating human civilization. new form. British political commentator Carlos Martinez said that China is carrying out a “peaceful, sustainable and just” modernization, which is a valuable contribution to the collective understanding of mankind. Chinese-style modernization “shows the world that there is more than one path to modernization.”

Haili Turk, a professor of economics at the Stewart School of Business at the Illinois Institute of Technology, said that Chinese-style modernization is a “miracle”. China is not only a trustworthy partner for other developing countries, but also provides opportunities for these countries to share the fruits of development and a development path that can be used as a reference.

“Chinese-style modernization has provided important experience for the modernization of African countries and other countries in the world. China‘s adherence to the path of peaceful development inspires us. All progressive political parties should work together to achieve world peace and development.” Mapella, General Secretary of the South African Communist Party express.

Create a better world together

“As long as we walk the world together, all countries can live in harmony, cooperate and win-win, and work together to create a better future for the world.” Practice has fully proved that our modernization on the road of peaceful development is beneficial to China and the world, and it is a consistent value. Perseverance is a real practical action.

Hybrid rice from China has inspired the “rice bags” and “money bags” of African rice farmers; China-Europe trains are running fast, playing a movement of mutual benefit and win-win results; relations between China and Arab countries are booming, and high-tech and green have become cooperation Key words: Brazil’s Bahia Skyrail, Colombia’s Bogota Metro Line 1, Argentina’s “Kise” hydropower station and other projects have made solid progress, and the economic and trade cooperation between China and Latin America has shown strong resilience and development momentum… Countless stories of win-win cooperation, It is a vivid footnote of China‘s contribution to the noble cause of world peace and development.

Adnan Samara, chairman of the Palestine-China Friendship Association, said that China has made important contributions to promoting world peace and development and building an open world economy. Adhering to the concept of peaceful development, China is committed to turning the “Belt and Road” into a road of peace. This is an important measure that conforms to the trend of the times.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that China adheres to the development of friendly cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, promotes the construction of a new type of international relations, deepens and expands the global partnership of equality, openness and cooperation, and is committed to expanding the convergence of interests with other countries point.

“The development results of Chinese-style modernization can be shared by all countries in the world because China has always adhered to and promoted multilateralism.” Former Bolivian President Morales said that Chinese-style modernization has benefited the world, and it is also reflected in China‘s consistent win-win cooperation. The goal is to develop international relations and make important contributions to world peace and better and more balanced development.

“Chinese-style modernization is a modernization that follows the path of peaceful development, and will surely inject more positive energy into the improvement of global governance.” Eduardo Regalardo, an expert on China at the Center for International Political Studies in Cuba, said that China has always firmly pursued an independent peaceful diplomacy policies, safeguard the basic norms of international relations and international fairness and justice, and expect China‘s new development to continue to bring new opportunities to the world.

In line with the trend of the times, it is updated day by day, and the right way in the world goes far. China will continue to work with people all over the world to promote the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for all mankind, and make new and greater contributions to promoting human development and progress and creating a better world.