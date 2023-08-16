Modi: “In five years, India among the top 3 economies in the world.” And he doesn’t invite Kiev to the G-20

Listen to the audio version of the article

India has not invited Ukraine to the upcoming G-20 summit it will host on September 9-10 in New Delhi. The Indian Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishanka, justified this decision by explaining to some international media representatives that the G-20 “is a platform focused on global growth and this must remain at the center of attention. The G20 is not the UN Security Council, it does not deal with security”.

The government official also recalled that “Prime Minister Modi met Zelensky at Cop26, then at the G7 in Hiroshima, and we have good and solid relations with Ukraine in the economic, military, technological and food security fields”.

Regarding the invitation addressed to Russia instead, the Indian minister replied that “all the G20 countries have been invited to the leaders’ summit” and that he cannot answer, on behalf of Putin, whether Russia will participate or not.

On the war in Ukraine the goal of a final statement at the G-20

However, the war in Ukraine remains at the center of global interests: “The diplomatic work to agree on a final declaration” at the G20 “is ongoing and requires time and patience”, said the foreign minister. “Twenty-three days before the summit, negotiations between the Sherpas are underway, diplomacy cannot be built in a day. We will continue to work on it”, he assured, recalling that at the last G20 in Bali, Indonesia, the leaders had managed to find “a common landing point” on Ukraine also by virtue of the fact that the consequences of the war “continue to dominate the real world economy”.

Meanwhile, on August 15, on the day of celebrations for 77 years of independence from British rule, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a flowing turban, spoke in front of a huge crowd from New Delhi’s Red Fort, a 17th-century Moghul fort century indicating the economic and social “new frontier” of the Indian subcontinent, to be reached in forced stages by 2028, ahead of the forecasts of many economists. An hour and a half speech to urge India to “realize its potential” and shape “a new world order”, challenging compatriots to bring the Indian economy among the top three in the world in the next five years .

The promise of five years of development

In his speech, Modi recalled that “thanks to the efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, we have reached the fifth position, this did not happen by chance”, underlining that when he “came to power in 2014 we were in tenth position”. and claiming to have stopped “the demon of corruption” which blocked the country and “created a strong economy”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

