In the last game of the 19th round of the m:tel First League, RS Modriča defeated the Sloboda team with 4:1.

Source: Promo/FK Alfa Modric

Today, at the “Dr Milan Jelić” stadium, the late match of the 19th round of the m:tel First League of the RS between Modriča and Sloboda from Novi Grad was played, and the home team registered a convincing triumph with a score of 4:1.

Modric solved the question of the winner in the first half, and after the first 45 minutes it was already 3:0.

Modriča – Sloboda NG 4:1 (3:0)

/Kojić 6, 41, Da Silva 28, Radić 73 – Reiz 62/

The team from Modriča could not have imagined a better start to the game, given that they took the lead in the sixth minute. After a quick action by Modrić, the ball reaches Nemanja Kojić about 15 meters from the goal, who hits the bottom right corner for 1:0.

In the 28th minute, after a mistake by the visiting defense, Da Silva defeated Mladen Milošević – 2:0.

We saw Kojić’s second goal today in the 41st minute when striker Modriča was the highest in the jump after a corner – 3:0.

With a goal in the 62nd minute, Ago Reiz restored hope to the guests that they could still get a favorable result, but Rado Radić put the “dot on the i” in the 73rd minute of the game – 4:1.

With this defeat, Novlja extended their streak without a win to four games, while Modriča got a big three points in the fight for survival.

We would like to remind you that today’s match was supposed to be played on March 18, but it was postponed due to the extremely bad condition of the field at the “Dr. Milan Jelić” stadium.