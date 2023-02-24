news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – “I haven’t changed my mind about what my interest in politics is: I don’t believe in parties but in people, in people who demonstrate that they are effective. And if you ask me about Giorgia Meloni, I reply that I think well of it, that it is a person, a woman, strong-willed and competent, studious and with the right grit to carry on the task she has given herself”. Giulio Rapetti Mogol, has just been named “counselor for popular culture” by Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. An acknowledgment that would seem to give an answer to the age-old questions on the political alignment in which to place the musical association with Lucio Battisti. “I’m not disinterested in politics, I’m interested in people: my ideas are based on the assessment of whoever says the things I agree with,” he explained to ANSA. Even with respect to his new position, Mogol has very clear ideas: “I am a music advisor and therefore we will try to do everything possible to contribute to an improvement in production. My idea is that it is on popular culture that cultural growth also depends of people: if popular culture has evolved, people who memorize song lyrics have the ability to feed on higher concepts”. In short, adds Mogol, “the main thing is not to chase the masses, to chase views on social networks, but to look for competence, to evaluate the beauty”.



Did you not like Sanremo? “I haven’t seen it, but from what I’ve heard it didn’t seem to have great quality. It was a festival that played more on the attraction of the show itself”. (HANDLE).

