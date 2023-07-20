Mohamed Camara: Load shedding in Mali ~ Mondoblog

In Mali, power cuts are on the increase. In the middle of the hot season and under almost 40 degrees, the state-owned energy company of Mali is unable to meet the demand for energy, which is growing by 10% per year. In Mondoblog Audio, Mohamed Camara tells us about one of those days, which have become usual, when his neighborhood is plunged into darkness.

« No power, no water… It’s painful to live in this period of strong heat wave in this vast country located in the heart of the Sahel “warns the Mondoblogueur. Almost every day, Mohamed experiences the same ritual. His neighborhood without electricity, his living room plunged into darkness, his telephone flat. Today, it’s been ten hours.

© Pixabay

Mondoblog audio – Mohamed Camara on load shedding in Mali

« Courant naanaa ! »

Nicknamed in the streets of Bamako “ Evil Energy », the state-owned energy company of Mali is struggling to meet the country’s electricity needs. As a result, millions of people suffer, like Mohamed, from the sweltering heat. “ I leave my room, impossible for me to take my Ramadan nap “says the monblogger. ” My head in my hands, I look at Mom’s freezer, which has been affected by this commando load shedding. »

Suddenly, Mohamed hears the children shouting that the electricity has been restored. Among them, his niece, who alerts in a popular euphoria ” courant naanaa… ! ” (either ” electricity came »). « Every time I hear him humming that old music, my heart breaks. A word sung by my uncles, aunts, big brothers… and today taken up in chorus by my niece Aïcha and her gang. »

From sit-ins to social media

Load shedding in Mali was the recurring nightmare of many citizens for several years, disrupting their economic activities and their daily lives. In the summer of 2021, the Collective of victims of load shedding had already mobilized by organizing a series of sit-ins in front of the headquarters of Energy in Mali (EDM) to protest against this situation.

On social networks, Malians continue to express their frustration through various hashtags, imploring the Energy of Mali to find effective solutions. Images of neighborhoods plunged into darkness in Bamako go around the platforms, testifying to the scale of the problem. As such, Mohamed transcribed the words of his friend Sidi: “ They always have excuses to make us sleep every time. For decades, it’s always the same thing, nothing changes. Seeing that our current can’t resist heat or rain, even during the cold, it wanders… »

Caroline Renaux

