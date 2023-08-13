Moises Kaisedo moved to Chelsea, a British transfer record Sport

A painful blow for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Mozes Kaisedo from Ecuador continues his career in Chelsea, who bought him for 133 million euros, which is a new British record for compensation! Although the defensive midfielder has been negotiating with the London club for months, Liverpool tried to bring him for as much as 128 million three days ago, but it did not happen. Even Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool, confirmed that the deal between his club and Brighton was made, but the player did not end up with him.

“I can confirm that the agreement with the club has been reached, whatever that means. We want that player and we will see,” the German said on Friday, two days before today’s derby against Chelsea (1:1). After the game, however, he admitted defeat in these negotiations. “Chelsea managers usually get what they want,” the German said after the match at Stamford Bridge.

And with that confirmation, it was announced that the Ecuadorian will still be with Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of the team who has practically made three constant changes since the American Tod Boley took over the club last year. In accordance with the practice of his associates, Kaisedo will sign a contract for as long as eight years, with the possibility of being extended for another year, until 2032.

It’s no surprise that Chelsea “held” the previous record, when they bought Argentine Enco Fernandez (22) from Benfica at the beginning of the year for 121 million euros. Chelsea spent 207 million this summer to buy a number of players – Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku (25 years old) for 60 million, Monaco stopper Axel Disadi (25) for 45 million, Villarreal centre-forward Nicholas Jackson (22) for 37, defensive midfielder Red Leslie Ugochkwu (19) for 27, Brighton goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez (25) for 23 million, Brazilian Angel (18) from Santos for 15 million…

Tod Boli spent three times as much last year, so he gave as much as 611 million euros to the arrivals of players! In addition to Fernandez’s arrival from Benfica, Leicester paid 80 million euros for stopper Vesli Fofana (21), Shakhtar attacker Mihajlo Mudrik (22) came for 70 million, Brighton full-back Mark Cukrella (24) for 65 million…

