Moka Slavnić about Milena Kačavenda | Entertainment

Zoran Moka Slavnić revealed that he told lies all because of his son Zvezdan Slavnić

Source: TV Pink/Kurir TV printscreen/YouTube/Zadruga Official

The reason for this recognition is the gesture of Kačavenda, who recently decided to apologize to Moka Slavnić for the numerous insults she gave him during the time of the Cooperative. Now Slavnić decided to answer her and admitted that he had been telling lies about her.

“My friend, an actress from Zagreb, she told me to thank Milena and not to say things like she says about me, so now I’m thanking her for apologizing.I wasn’t angry with her at the beginning, because I knew what her mission was, which was to defend Ana. That’s why she hated Zvezdan, but that’s a wrong tactic, as well as the fact that she wanted to paint me as well. She would have done better if she had told the truth. I didn’t blame her for that, but I had to answer some things. I first heard about her when she said ‘father without a duck’, and I asked ‘who is she'”, said the former basketball player and added:



See description

MOKA DISCOVERED THAT HE LIED BECAUSE OF THE STARS: Shock confession of the former basketball player – She wanted to disgust the viewers, I had to!

Hide description

Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

“Line up, now she saw how she went through and what she got for fighting bloody for Ana. The primary reason for her apology is that she is no longer close to the missus who did not thank her adequately. She is popular now, so she can speak rudely and uncivilized, but I don’t dislike her. She is a good speaker. When I realized what she was making up, I had to make things up too. Here, after 57 years, I publicly say that I lied, but I had to after she invented that Zvezdan beat me in Dorćol, and that I beat his mother and threw her out of the house because these are things that disgust a person. All that is now a finished episode. I’m glad she apologized to me and I’m sorry that I had to say some things, but I turned out to be a bigger mangup”.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:11 Zvezdan Slavnić received money from fans Source: Tiktok/zvezdanslavinic

Izvor: Tiktok/zvezdanslavinic

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD, Informer)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

