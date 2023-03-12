12
Wagner’s Russian mercenaries blocked at the border, protests and riots on the streets of Chisinau against the pro-EU president Maia Sandu, false bomb alerts at the airport and flights blocked today for at least two hours. It is maximum alert in Moldavia: for days the country has lived as if suspended in limbo with the growing fear of being involved in the war.
