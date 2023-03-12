Home World Moldova, more protests and arrests: Russian mercenary from Wagner arrested
World

Moldova, more protests and arrests: Russian mercenary from Wagner arrested

by admin
Moldova, more protests and arrests: Russian mercenary from Wagner arrested

Wagner’s Russian mercenaries blocked at the border, protests and riots on the streets of Chisinau against the pro-EU president Maia Sandu, false bomb alerts at the airport and flights blocked today for at least two hours. It is maximum alert in Moldavia: for days the country has lived as if suspended in limbo with the growing fear of being involved in the war.

See also  Cop 27, climate agreement found. The fund for the damage caused by rich countries is born. The UN and the EU disappointed: "No answers on the reduction of emissions"

You may also like

The mother of the children killed in the...

Milica Pavlović about Aleksandra Radović and Ana Nikolić...

There was another shipwreck in the Mediterranean

Two young men run over and killed by...

Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and...

Juventus Sampdoria Serie A | Sport

UNICEF suspended cooperation with Rambo Amadeus | Info

They cross the tracks and are run over...

Palermo, “Friends of the Book at the Salinas”...

“The Thin Thread of the Sea”: an artistic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy