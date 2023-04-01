While the president Maia Sandu fly to Ukraine from Volodymyr Zelensky for the Bucha summit, the Moldovan army is calling in reservists: general mobilization is scheduled for April 3 and, as the Moldovan armed forces underline, it was decided only to carry out military exercises and training.

Men aged between 18 and over 50 who fail to report to the army barracks on 3 April will be sanctioned with forced social work of up to 150 hours or with a fine of over 32,000 Moldovan lei, or 1,500 euros: an enormous figure for a A country where average salaries are 4,000 lei a month, less than 200 euros.