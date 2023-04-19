Momčilo Antonijević garlic cleans blood vessels | Magazine

National herbalist Momčilo Antonijević reveals which food is mandatory on the table of every family in Serbia after the holidays!

Izvor: MONDO/RTS/Printscreen

We celebrated Easter and as it usually happens, the rich meal “came to the heads of many”. We ate more than usual, gained a few extra kilos, and now we strive for natural solutions that will cleanse the body. Momčilo Antonijević, the national herbalist, revealed in the morning program of RTS that garlic is a must after the Easter holidays!

“Garlic and sremus are fantastic herbal remedies because of the alin and allicin they contain, which are important for cleaning blood vessels in the body. It should be said yes sremuš works twice as strong as garlic“, said the herbalist and pointed out that ginger is recommended for people suffering from inflammatory processes, for cleansing the body, for people with high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

“Ginkgo biloba is a real dinosaur among plants, although it grew on earth long before the appearance of dinosaurs. It grows in our area and strongly increases circulation. It is also useful for people who have survived a stroke, for concentration. It is important to know that it is recommended to use extracts ginkgo biloba,” Antonijevic said.

According to his solutions, hawthorn is good for the heart and blood vessels. It is used in people suffering from angina pectoris. Fruits, hawthorn, tincture and tea are used. Hawthorn has the best effect on the cardiovascular system and in more than 90 percent of cases it is used for these purposes. As a medicine for hypertension, it was first mentioned in 1695, and then in 1896 American doctors Jennings and Clementis officially confirmed its effectiveness. Hawthorn is considered one of the main allies in the fight against various diseases and ailments such as problems with the heart and blood pressure, insomnia and anxiety, kidney, urinary tract and bladder diseases, and it also eases menopause ailments.

(WORLD)