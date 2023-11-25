Moment of the Damned – Zone 11

And if incubating a love marginal,
Made you disillusioned with a friendly world;
I would go and ward off our thwarted destinies,
To pursue a risky passion.
The danger that awaits exalts us,
The looming ban intoxicates us;
No restraint in our actions,
In the fervor of 2 loving souls.
The heat in her delicate palms makes you drunk,
Like the words whispered to the language of our books;
Writing history at the tips of our intertwined fingers,
Who dialogue in the light of our unbridled movements.
On her white skin, the traces of my ardor;
Triumphant by the tenfold effect of its splendor;
And a light sparkles on his moved face,
In a tender whisper with lost echoes.
Voluptuous signs of a mouth in excitement,
Fill the heavy space with clumsy desire;
And our feelings burning with fascination,
Make our greedy flesh swoon.
Evict the cruel irony that exhausts,
Of a world chattering with bitter thoughts;
Feeling time stop in our embrace,
In a release of vanished anger.
Live the moment like the damned,
Avoid outraged looks;
Chase away anchored remorse,
And bend fate to our will.