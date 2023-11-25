Home » Moment of the Damned – Zone 11
World

Moment of the Damned – Zone 11

by admin
Moment of the Damned – Zone 11

And if incubating a love marginal,
Made you disillusioned with a friendly world;
I would go and ward off our thwarted destinies,
To pursue a risky passion.

The danger that awaits exalts us,
The looming ban intoxicates us;
No restraint in our actions,
In the fervor of 2 loving souls.

The heat in her delicate palms makes you drunk,
Like the words whispered to the language of our books;
Writing history at the tips of our intertwined fingers,
Who dialogue in the light of our unbridled movements.

On her white skin, the traces of my ardor;
Triumphant by the tenfold effect of its splendor;
And a light sparkles on his moved face,
In a tender whisper with lost echoes.

Voluptuous signs of a mouth in excitement,
Fill the heavy space with clumsy desire;
And our feelings burning with fascination,
Make our greedy flesh swoon.

Evict the cruel irony that exhausts,
Of a world chattering with bitter thoughts;
Feeling time stop in our embrace,
In a release of vanished anger.

Live the moment like the damned,
Avoid outraged looks;
Chase away anchored remorse,
And bend fate to our will.

See also  Elizabeth II funeral: it will be the most impressive ceremony after Winston Churchill's

You may also like

Chico Forti returns to Italy: who is the...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Casemiro secured Manchester United’s cup quarter-final against Liverpool...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

We premiere “Azeri Boda”, Adur’s first single

What is known about the deadly incident in...

Very Mobile, the offer for the month of...

last minute of the presidential campaign of Sheinbaum,...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy