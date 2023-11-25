Moment of the Damned – Zone 11

And if incubating a love marginal,

Made you disillusioned with a friendly world;

I would go and ward off our thwarted destinies,

To pursue a risky passion.

The danger that awaits exalts us,

The looming ban intoxicates us;

No restraint in our actions,

In the fervor of 2 loving souls.

The heat in her delicate palms makes you drunk,

Like the words whispered to the language of our books;

Writing history at the tips of our intertwined fingers,

Who dialogue in the light of our unbridled movements.

On her white skin, the traces of my ardor;

Triumphant by the tenfold effect of its splendor;

And a light sparkles on his moved face,

In a tender whisper with lost echoes.

Voluptuous signs of a mouth in excitement,

Fill the heavy space with clumsy desire;

And our feelings burning with fascination,

Make our greedy flesh swoon.

Evict the cruel irony that exhausts,

Of a world chattering with bitter thoughts;

Feeling time stop in our embrace,

In a release of vanished anger.

Live the moment like the damned,

Avoid outraged looks;

Chase away anchored remorse,

And bend fate to our will.

