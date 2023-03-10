Home World moments of embarrassment in London – Corriere TV
World

moments of embarrassment in London – Corriere TV

by admin
moments of embarrassment in London – Corriere TV

The princess extended her hand to Sufyan Iqbal but the latter declined the greeting, bowing his head and placing his hand on his heart

(LaPresse) Religious and cultural reasons: these are the reasons behind the refusal of theImam Sufyan Iqbal to shake hands with Princess Kate Middleton. The future queen, visiting the Hayes Muslim Center in London with her husband William, experienced a moment of embarrassment when she arrived. William has shaken hands with the three men who have them; Kate instead had to withdraw her hand in front of the imam who greeted her by placing his hand on her heart and nodding her head in welcome. The gesture is due to a Muslim code of conduct which labels it a ‘sin’ to have physical contact with a woman who is not from one’s family.
The same situation had occurred to Letizia of Spain on the occasion of her meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in Spain. On that occasion, the Iranian ambassador Hassan Ghashghavi only shook hands with King Felipe VI and greeted the Queen with a nod and a bow. (LaPresse)

March 9, 2023 – Updated March 9, 2023, 11:40pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The European vinyl capital (Photos)

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 10 March...

Udinese – From Zeegelaar’s return to work towards...

News Udinese – Thauvin vs Success / Duel...

Milena Ćeranić violently reacted to the question about...

Partizan and Crvena zvezda Euroleague battle for top...

Campania Region, there is a dispute over the...

Destructive threat to democracy and civilization: US military...

A trailer for the story of The Lord...

There has been an armed attack in the...

Voting for the XV MIN Awards begins

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy