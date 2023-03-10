The princess extended her hand to Sufyan Iqbal but the latter declined the greeting, bowing his head and placing his hand on his heart

(LaPresse) Religious and cultural reasons: these are the reasons behind the refusal of theImam Sufyan Iqbal to shake hands with Princess Kate Middleton. The future queen, visiting the Hayes Muslim Center in London with her husband William, experienced a moment of embarrassment when she arrived. William has shaken hands with the three men who have them; Kate instead had to withdraw her hand in front of the imam who greeted her by placing his hand on her heart and nodding her head in welcome. The gesture is due to a Muslim code of conduct which labels it a ‘sin’ to have physical contact with a woman who is not from one’s family.

The same situation had occurred to Letizia of Spain on the occasion of her meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in Spain. On that occasion, the Iranian ambassador Hassan Ghashghavi only shook hands with King Felipe VI and greeted the Queen with a nod and a bow. (LaPresse)