Monaco beat Maccabi in Tel Aviv | Sports

Monaco retaliated against Maccabi and defeated them on their ground where they are invincible.

Source: MN PRESS

Monaco retaliated against Maccabi and made a “break” on the field in Tel Aviv, so now they lead 2:1 in the Euroleague quarter-final series. It is well known that Maccabi’s pitch is one of the “hottest” in all of Europe, so in the league part of the season they lost only two matches in front of their fans. that they would lose to Monaco in the “storm”.. In the end, we watched a more than interesting game and the victory of the club from Kneževina 83:78 (22:16, 19:16, 19:25, 23:21)

Now Monaco will have the first “match ball” for the final four, but they will have a very difficult task to defeat Maccabi twice on their field in 48 hours, which no one has done for a long time, but maybe that’s what motivates Saša Obradović’s players.

He was the most effective in the ranks of Monaco Mike James with 21 points, but he also missed. He hit seven of 19 shots in the game, however, he made four three-pointers and was the most upbeat player among the visitors.

Jordan Lloyd also played a good role with 15 points, while Okobo (12) and Brown (11) also scored in double figures. On the other hand, Maccabi did not have too many high-spirited players. Colson led the way with 17 points (6/7 for two), while Baldwin followed him with 16, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists.