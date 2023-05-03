Home » Monaco beat Maccabi in Tel Aviv | Sports
World

Monaco beat Maccabi in Tel Aviv | Sports

by admin
Monaco beat Maccabi in Tel Aviv | Sports

Monaco retaliated against Maccabi and defeated them on their ground where they are invincible.

Source: MN PRESS

Monaco retaliated against Maccabi and made a “break” on the field in Tel Aviv, so now they lead 2:1 in the Euroleague quarter-final series. It is well known that Maccabi’s pitch is one of the “hottest” in all of Europe, so in the league part of the season they lost only two matches in front of their fans. that they would lose to Monaco in the “storm”.. In the end, we watched a more than interesting game and the victory of the club from Kneževina 83:78 (22:16, 19:16, 19:25, 23:21)

Now Monaco will have the first “match ball” for the final four, but they will have a very difficult task to defeat Maccabi twice on their field in 48 hours, which no one has done for a long time, but maybe that’s what motivates Saša Obradović’s players.

He was the most effective in the ranks of Monaco Mike James with 21 points, but he also missed. He hit seven of 19 shots in the game, however, he made four three-pointers and was the most upbeat player among the visitors.

Jordan Lloyd also played a good role with 15 points, while Okobo (12) and Brown (11) also scored in double figures. On the other hand, Maccabi did not have too many high-spirited players. Colson led the way with 17 points (6/7 for two), while Baldwin followed him with 16, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists.

You may also like

the company recognizes the compensation

Ćus Mateo won the Partizan zone and Tavares...

UK king coronation: How popular is the monarchy...

The Island of the Famous, Claudia Motta forced...

Bad weather in Imola (Bologna), Sillaro stream breaks...

He told how he got married a second...

Uganda, minister killed by his bodyguard

Prostate cancer, the new drug avoids pharmacological castration

Germany: the mystery of the cut railway cables...

željko obradović after the match partizan real |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy