Mondello, disoriented and struggling turtle saved by swimmers

by palermolive.it – ​​11 minutes ago

Some swimmers have saved a turtle that was in the Mondello sea. The animal seemed disoriented and was beaching itself on the shoreline. Two boys noticed the turtle and immediately alerted the staff of the bathhouse. The staff recovered the poor turtle with a tub full of water…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mondello, disoriented and distressed turtle rescued by swimmers appeared 11 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».