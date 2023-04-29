Home » Mondello, disoriented and struggling turtle saved by swimmers
Mondello, disoriented and struggling turtle saved by swimmers

Some swimmers have saved a turtle that was in the Mondello sea. The animal seemed disoriented and was beaching itself on the shoreline. Two boys noticed the turtle and immediately alerted the staff of the bathhouse. The staff recovered the poor turtle with a tub full of water…

