by palermolive.it – ​​14 seconds ago

Big fire in the night in Mondello where the flames damaged Giovanni’s “Ai Sapori di Mare” restaurant. The flames broke out in yesterday’s. Fire crews rushed to the scene and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Mondello, restaurant on fire in the night: investigations in progress appeared 14 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.