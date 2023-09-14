Mondo is now 20 years old.

Today, September 12th, Mondo turned 20 years old.

I’ve been drawing self-portraits with various touches every year on my birthday for 10 years. The 20-year-old self-portrait is a self-cover that I drew on my 10th birthday! I see, that’s interesting.



However, Mondo is 20 years old…

We feel like we’re more like buddies than parent and child, but children grow up so quickly.

So, Kadodo’s birthday celebration was at Miwa Shoten.

This is an izakaya that my children have often come to celebrate with since they were little. The general served us Kadodo draft beer. My first alcoholic drink was draft beer! Cheers with my son! Dad’s dream! !



The second cup is lemon sour.

Are you the unexpectedly cool type?



When I got home, Ueda-kun from Twinkle had sent me a birthday gift for Kadodo and some Japanese sake, so I chilled it right away. Sparkling sake “Suzune” is easy to drink! Mondo was also happy and said, “It’s like juice!” Hehehe…But in another 10 years, I’ll start liking sweet potato shochu.

The night my dream of drinking with my son came true.

It was the most delicious sake.

