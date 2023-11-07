MONDO MODA – 17 years – MONDO MODA

In 2006, social columnist Huguette Gallo recommended me to businessman Sérgio Carmanhanis to write about fashion for Jornal Estilo Vida. Seven issues later, the newspaper ended. He then suggested my name to the management of Jornal de Fato to take over the Culture column. After four articles, I proposed switching to the Fashion column. Columnist Jorge Marcelo Oliveira was born. Until then, despite having a degree in Journalism, he worked as an Audio Visual Producer.

With the title of FASHION WORLD (name created by me), I wrote 57 weekly columns between September 7, 2006 and September 13, 2007.

From the beginning, I understood fashion as something much more than just clothes and accessories. It follows the changes, evolutions and revolutions between time and society. It is also linked to other areas of creation, such as design, architecture, decoration, art, culture, tourism, gastronomy, etc. Believing that fashion is just what to wear is reducing your existence.

With the “death” of Jornal de Fato, I felt like an orphan. At the suggestion of an acquaintance, I decided to write a blog. However, at that time, the peak was talking about “Look of the Day”, “Style Diary” and other oddities of the genre. I refused to do something like that.

So, I delved into research, but nothing pleased me. I remembered foreign journalists and fashion critics, such as the British Hilary Alexander and the Americans Cathy Horyn and André Leon Talley. I spent a few days following what they produced. I didn’t want to copy them – especially because they lived in completely different realities than mine. Despite this, the trio served as inspiration for the birth of the digital version of MONDO MODA. It was November 2007.

Jornal de Fato – MONDO MODA – September 26, 2006 @ Reproduction

The first hosting took place on the now extinct UOL Blogs, http://www.mondomoda.kit.net. Unfortunately, I don’t have a print to remind me what the model looked like. I just remember that the layout was very weak.

I discovered the WordPress.com platform. It was all in English. I worked hard to understand the technical terms. I spent late nights following developer forums. I was certain of only one thing: I refused to be held hostage by anyone’s good will to update my vehicle. In December 2008, the http://www.mondomoda.wordpress.com.

MONDO MODA Layout May 2010 @ Reproduction

I created a logo. It was pretty poor, but I liked the font chosen. Soon after, I hired Amanda Paluzzi to develop an exclusive logo. It was red. It represented the energy and persistence I wanted to open doors. Another decisive point was buying the domain. The was born

MONDO MODA Layout March 2013 @ Reproduction.jpg

The third soon came from the hands of the talented Ana Paula Barros. Architect, design and visual artist, she understood what I wanted. It was the beginning of a lasting partnership, which continues to this day. She designs the artwork for the brands MM, Ateliê Casagrande, Foi o Jorge Que Fez and Jorge Marcelo Oliveira.

MONDO MODA – Layout June 2016 @ Reproduction

Following my own path, it took me a while to understand who my reader was. I was right and wrong, but I persisted. I don’t remember the exact moment in which MONDO MODA began to be known. I never had money for large advertising investments. I relied on word of mouth, a new contact network, relationships with press offices, participation in events… And things started to happen. Columnists, contributors, own fashion editorials, etc. emerged.

Renata Podolski @ Carlos Bassan

One day I met businesswoman Renata Podolsky in the corridors of Galleria Shopping. In a quick chat, she asked about MM. I commented that it was the oldest Lifestyle blog in Campinas. She corrected me: “MM is not a blog. It’s a Lifestyle Portal!” And keep it said!

MONDO MODA 2019 announcement by Ana Paula Barros @ Disclosure

Commercial partnerships emerged in the form of barter, exchange of favors and sympathies… Until the first commercial contracts began to take effect. It took time, but nothing was easy. I had to make so many concessions that it would be impossible to remember everything.

You see: it was the first decade of the new millennium. Access to information, in Campinas, was through newspapers, magazines or television programs. Nothing but. It took a long, long time for people to understand that things were changing. In the Lifestyle field, you can believe that MONDO MODA was a precursor.

MONDO MODA art signed by Ana Paula Barros @ publicity

Understand: there was no other columnist, editor, blogger, influencer or anything like that who, at the time, did, in this city, the same thing I started doing. This is a fact!

Today, November 7th, MONDO MODA turns 17 years old. I guarantee that everything is done with a lot of patience, perseverance, resilience and dedication from this editor.

Flirting with 10M organic hits – that is, I never bought followers – the brand also remains firm and strong on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest. Tumblr and YOU TUBE.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

