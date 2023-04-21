mondo podcast sixth person about Euroleague and Aba League | Sports

Listen to the latest episode of the MONDO podcast “The Sixth Person”.

Source: MONDO

April is the month when regular seasons end across Europe. With that alone, we saw off the end of the ABA league and the Euroleague, and these are some of the results and conclusions we have…

Let’s start, as is usual now, with Partizan. The black and whites shook hands a bit against Panathinaikos, the question was whether it would be Real or Barcelona, ​​but again when it was most needed, James Nunnally appeared and with a precise shot for three settled things in favor of his team. Epilogue – the quarter-final series between Partizan and Real Madrid, which is scheduled for next week, and the stake is going to Kaunas for F4! It’s not enough, as they say…

Crvena zvezda did its part honorably, so its supporters archive this season’s Euroleague with as many beautiful memories as possible. Yes, it certainly could have been better – if they had won those games against Panata, Bayern and Alba, we would now be looking at arrangements for Monaco or Tel Aviv. But there was no composure then, so even this 50% will serve as a consolation prize. At the same time, let’s point out that Zvezda still has “supplementary classes” in the ABA league, just like Partizan, but the red and whites have a double program this Sunday.

There was also a great fight for survival, where MZT almost made a miracle with three consecutive victories in the last three rounds. However, Borac prevented a surprise by preparing one of his own – the victory in Podgorica “postponed” the decision on relegation and scheduled a double-header with Helios, and this triumph of Čačan in the Montenegrin capital “resulted” in the change of coach in the ranks of the Montenegrin champion. Instead of Vlado Jovanović, the new-old coach of the “blues” is Petar Mijović, who already has experience with this team.

And speaking of ABA 2, let’s also mention that Krka won that competition, so next year elite Adriatic basketball will be played again in the legendary Leon Štukelj hall! Old ace Rok Stipčević was once again up to the task, and the Slovenian colony thus expanded by another member. We will find out soon whether it is the only one.

That’s it for the podcast for this Sunday, so see you again on Tuesday with NBA topics! Enjoy!