Mondo Podcast Sixth Personal – Atomic NBA League | Sport

These playoffs are heating up! We watched top matches in the last seven days, some were real classics, and we also saw the first broom! But let’s go in order…

The Brooklyn Nets visited Domar’s pantry first, which Philadelphia easily eliminated with four quick wins, as expected. It’s hard to say that we had any other expectations from this series, but a broom is a broom, so the Sixers will at least have a bit more rest until Boston solves Atlanta. And we expect that to happen in the next couple of days…unless we see some new surprise?

Speaking of surprises, two are making out on the East Coast. That one thing is not a surprise – the Knicks swallowed the Cavs in Madison’s mouth, and drove them to the brink of elimination on the wings of the powerful Jalen Branson. Although he himself claims that there was no future for him in Dallas, we believe that Mark Cuban and Mavs fans are really “scratching” when they think that this whole drama could have been avoided this season.

The other – the other is already capital! Miami used the absence of Janis Adetokumba in the best possible way in the first three games, and then valorized the advantage with Jimmy Butler’s monstrous game in the fourth match. The Bucks are now on the verge of becoming only the fifth team from first place in the playoffs to leave the playoffs in the quarterfinals!

In the west, that’s why – atomic basketball! It’s Denver was on one Nikola Jokić penalty from sweeping Minnesota, but the “wolves” fought for at least one more game in overtime. We also saw a couple of crazy matches in the series between the Lakers and the Grizzlies, where the young “bears” got lost in the lights of the big city and were completely without a compass while the purple and gold machine was playing. Three to one for Lebron and company, an epic semi-final is in the works!

However, the real treats are the last two pairs in the west. Although the Clippers are completely decimated by the absences of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Russell Westbrook offers a dignified resistance to the favored Suns, but unfortunately this is not reflected in the team score. And in Northern California, everything is bursting with sparks, where the Kings and Warriors are playing a now legendary series. Harrison Barnes had a shot for the big 3-1 for the “Kings”, however the current champions won, so the series continues in the capital!

The crazy playoff dance continues, and luckily you have a place to follow it! Don’t forget the ABA story continues on Thursday…see you there!