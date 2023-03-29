Dante Exum is playing a great season in Partizan, scoring an average of 13.4 points in the Euroleague, and Edin Avdić talked about his performances and the episode in Barcelona in the latest episode of “Sixth Personal”.

Partizan’s ace Dante Exum shone in the match against Barcelona, ​​his former club, and despite the defeat of the black and whites, he showed coach Sarunas Jasikevičius what kind of ace they let go.

“We don’t regret it, because we couldn’t keep him,” said the Lithuanian after the match about the Australian, after Exum once again showed that he is the best player in black and white with 24 points and a utility index of 25.

His games were also discussed in the MONDO podcast “Sixth Personal”, where Edin Avdić explained why Exum is more suited to the game system of Željko Obradović and Partizan than what he had in Barcelona.

“Last season, Exum had two dunks against Real and took home the hoop, to Australia, that’s how it worked. And now it worked that way against Olympiakos, he really dunked brutally and shows that dimension… When we now remember the story from the beginning of the season, what Dante Exum can do and how he can do it, what he plays is really exceptional and I think he’s a real hit. Maybe it didn’t seem that way at the beginning.”

Exum (29) had his first season outside the NBA last year and left a great impression in Barcelona, ​​but he still raised the level of his game and performance to a higher level among the black and whites. “Barcelona’s problem is that it is predictable, that Šarunas Jasikevičius has the idea that the basket will be scored as he wants, and then Exum is having a little trouble with it.and there is better space when he does something, and not when something is strictly given to him, like the one – Well, you, stop here”.

“In general, I think that predictability is a significant problem for Barcelona, ​​because there are a lot of games where they can’t score and then they shoot mentally, and we saw that against Unicaja in the Cup. When they get into a black hole in attack, I think it’s easier to score a touchdown Baltimore with Ray Lewis than for them to score a basket, because they protect themselves. Barcelona plays predictably and the main players fluctuate a lot in form, they had injuries, they couldn’t catch the rhythm and it’s already a matter of confidence for them. It’s the third year they’ve been threatening with the title of European champion, but it didn’t happen.

“OK, they lost to Efes in Cologne the season before last, in front of empty stands, Sertač Sanli played a terrible match, Larkin, Micić, they did everything Efes does. However, last year was a disappointment, because Barcelona entered as favorites against Real and crouched. They were scared at the end, they were looking at each other. Laprovitola took the responsibility, because no one else wanted to. They already had a big series of victories against Real and then crouched at a crucial step, in the match to qualify for the final and then lost again title from Real who didn’t have Pablo Lass. Those are two serious blows for this project under Jasikevicius. And then you see them lose to Asvel at home, lose to Bayern, and then they trample someone by 40 points, you think ‘here they are’, then they lose from Zaragoza, from Unikaha, against whom they lead for 38 minutes and you can see on their faces that they will not retreat, said Avdić.

