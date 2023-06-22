Mondo Sonoro and Bee Week draw a double ticket for Bee Day

He environmental commitment de Mondo Sonoro led us a few months ago to bet on good causes by celebrating La Demoscopica hand in hand with Bee Week, which is now continuing to reach an agreement for planting dozens of trees in Augustine of Guadalix Besides of Sponsorship of the generation of a hatchery with 12 hives. The action will result a million new bees in the alcarriawhere Bee Day will be held.

This festival will take place on July 2ndin which two of our readers of World Club through a raffle double entry to the event. Winners will have the privilege of visit an apiary (beekeeper suits will be provided), with talk-presentation “a walk through beekeeping”, beekeeping lunch y food in a typical restaurant from the Alcarria area. Remember that if you belong to Club Mondo, you can access exclusive content and participate in this and many other raffles through the following link:

Likewise, Bee Week will offer together with Mother Productions new edition of Bee Week Fest with the arrival of spring 2024: a series of concerts in venues such as The Riviera, Barcelo Theater y The Sun Room Full of artists for all audiences.

