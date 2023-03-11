Crvena zvezda bid farewell to the Top 8 stage with the defeat against Panathinaikos. And what is more painful for the red and whites is that they once again fell into the “black hole”, into which they too often slip in the most important phase of the season.

The debacle of Red Star Meridianbet in the defeat against Panathinaikos was reduced after the match to coach Dusko Ivanovic’s assessment that the players did not fight enough in the last 15 minutes and that they “stopped playing basketball”. However, in the most chaotic quarter of an hour of red-white basketball this season, it seemed that even the Zvezda coach failed to react to the rapid and drastic change in the situation on the field, and that is why this, the most painful defeat, inevitably comes at his expense.

On the eve of the weekend of preparation for the most important of the four eternal derbies so far, Crvena zvezda suffered the most painful blow, which pushed them away from the Top 8 stage, but also showed that even if by some miracle they make it, they will not have a chance against the favorites from the top of the table. Not with the kind of falls and “black holes” she fell into when visiting Bayern in the last five minutes (she conceded 21 points) and in the last 15 minutes in Athens (she conceded 38 points). Only in those two, “fresh” examples, Zvezda showed that it is too often fragile when it is expected to be the strongest. And without Nemanja Nedović in Athens, she was left without the most important blade.

The best domestic player of the red and whites could not finish the match in Athens due to an injury, and this was drastically felt in the situation in which Facundo Campaco and Luka Vildoza completely failed, made mistakes, missed and left the team without its strongest weapons (Campaco zero points, Vildoza only three with a minute and 11 to go). In the decisive phase, while Zvezda gave away points and victory to the hosts with a disastrous game, it seemed as if both the players and the coach were out of rhythm, so the five players on the field were Ivanović, Dobrić, Lazarević, Petrushev, Kuzmic. From play, Zvezda scored only Dobrić’s three-pointer for 59:58 for PAO, and that was the only goal from play until one minute and 11 seconds to the end, when everything was decided. Practically 15 minutes without a field goal!

Completely out of rhythm and self-confidence, Zvezda played incredible attacks in which Nedović, Vildoza and Kampaco watched from the bench as Ognjen Dobrić forcibly organized actions, and with them on the field there were paradoxical situations, such as Stefan Lazarević looking for space in the racket to play with his back, centrally, while such aces are at a distance. All this was evidence that Zvezda’s plan turned into chaos, which may have been contributed to by the eventual decision of the coach to keep the players for Monday as well – especially considering that until the 25th minute the situation looked very good for the people of Belgrade. Look at the minutes played by Zvezda players:

Just as it is easy to assume from the statistics that Ivanovic wanted to share the minutes and rest his forces for Partizan, which is a plan that “worked” until the 25th minute, the numbers also seem chaotic, as did Zvezda on the floor where had to win, no matter how you look at it. However, it is not, and the next challenge in the ABA league cannot be bigger and more important, because the stake of this season’s fifth “eternal” derby is the first place and pole position in the table before the playoffs. The derby is the most important part of the season so far, and it’s up to Zvezda to try to forget in two days how much it lost and how it looked when it was most important in Athens.