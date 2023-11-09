MONDOCANE: 7 OCTOBER, PREVIOUS AND FOLLOWING: WE GOT THE TERRORISTS WRONG

OCTOBER 7, WE GOT THE TERRORISTS WRONG

Above Gaza, under a Kibbutz

from Paolo Arigotti’s Channel “The growl of the dachshund”

Two images of destruction: Gaza today and one of several Kibbutzim on October 7: same hand. Images that tell us who the terrorist is because they are signed by those who possess the weapons for this type of demolition: Israel.

You will not find the evidence that on August 7th Israeli terrorism also struck its own people, the settlers who settled in razed Palestinian villages, in any of our mass media and, sadly, not even in much of the neutral or antagonistic information. Out of intrinsic complicity, or out of laziness, we have cowered into the version of the Israeli army, the sole source of a self-produced catastrophe. Like that of 11 September, for which even today, even among some of the most astute critics of the Empire, the grotesque hoax of the Saudi hijackers (recently forcefully relaunched even by unsuspecting colleagues) is unshakeable.

The Hamas fighters, having entered occupied territory, had the declared task of capturing prisoners (“hostages”) and then obtaining, in exchange for their release, the release of the then 5,000 Palestinian political prisoners (today over 10,000), many of whom were detained, without charges and without trial, in a multiplied Guantanamo.

The equipment of these fighters was solely Kalachnikov. Can machine guns cause the destruction of entire concrete buildings like those visible in this and dozens of other images? Destruction attributable only to the heavy weapons used by the Israeli army: artillery, tanks. They shot at everything, guerrillas and their prisoners. Friendly fire.

The dynamics of the clashes following the Hamas incursion, with the almost immediate intervention of the “Gaza” Brigade of the Israeli armed forces, is illustrated in the interview given to me by Paolo Arigotti. So too did the course of the battle which subsequently developed with the Israeli use of helicopters and tanks. Dynamics and course based on the only partial investigation, which was conducted, in the presence of Israel’s refusal of any neutral international investigation, only by the authoritative Israeli newspaper “Haaretz”.

Added to this are testimonies carefully ignored by the mainstream and by the Western valets of Netaniahu’s Nazi-fascist regime. Those of Israeli citizens and journalists and of CNN’s US correspondent. Which, among other things, disintegrate the obscene invention of the 40 beheaded children. There were only 7 children between 4 and 7 years old and 9 between 10 and 17 in the operation area. 16 in total. Who knows which decapitated newborns Biden saw (only to be denied by the White House)

Israel reported 1,400 civilians killed by Hamas. The Haaretz investigation, complete with names, places and circumstances of death, tells us of around 680 victims, half of whom are Israeli soldiers and police officers. It also tells us about the crossfire between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army with, in the middle, the people participating in the Rave party. It does not tell us about torture, rape and other “collateral effects” necessary to cover up, “justify” in the eyes of the world the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, one of the most horrendous monstrosities ever conceived and implemented by self-styled human beings.

Who was able to declare themselves in front of cameras and honest notebooks. and therefore obstinately hidden, he attributed humanity, kindness, care for the frightened and consideration for women and children, to the respectable people who found themselves under the control of Hamas.

We got the terrorists wrong.

