MONDOCANE: DEPARTURE OR DEATH

OR DEPARTURE OR DEATH

TV viewing, “Behind the Curtain, in the company of Francesco Toscano, Marco Rizzo, Fulvio Grimaldi and Ilaria Bifarini.

This is the presentation of the broadcast on Visione TV. A little heavy, you might say, for those who are its target. But no, as the images reaffirm, we are in full irony, if you want, satire, if you want more, sarcasm. And there it is. Precisely because they want us to live in times of dogma, of absolute data, from which we distance ourselves only to end up in the group of deniers. The worst of the worst, because completely incompatible with the existing determined by the power of the very few.

From Marco Rizzo, candidate for the presidency of the Trentino region, to be subtracted from the Northern League’s orsicidal maniac Maurizio Fugatti, we listen to wise proposals on how to reconcile, in Trentino, autonomy and sovereignty, with the collateral idea, not bad, of blocking trains and trucks towards the Brenner who insisted on carrying arms to promote war.

The sharp-eyed and uninhibited Andersenian “girl”, Ilaria Bifarini, is the only one among the many big-wig adults who populate the economic scene, to glimpse the nakedness of both the emperor and his Eurovisir. You illustrate its obscenities for us: from the inflation-interest rate combine, perfecting the now historic welfare measures in reverse, to the original euro-cucumber, soon to be digital as well. You introduce us to the real estate market of four gangsters who, combined with the city of 15 minutes, equipped with capillary hyper-surveillance (in the sense of “hair by hair” of every citizen), now tested in Trento, institutionalize the ghetto of those who don’t have to count for anything .

And it reveals how the ecological transition will be completed through the Bill-Frankenstein-Gates-engineered blackout of the sun. Once the CO2 has been cut off, even the one that comes out of your throat, you will have the space shield of toxic mists (chemtrails being only a prodrome) that will shade you.

Having declared myself a rib of Francesco Toscano, all I had to do was go back to the theme of the episode as satirically entitled to the “monsters”. There is a historical, almost physiological limit that politics imposes on movements. Precious movements, let alone, I found myself very well, not missing one, of contesting the existing, since the 50s of the last century. Of course, they serve to give voice to anger, needs, desires. Then, however, either they collapse due to the consumption of energy and the insuperability of the walls, or they organize themselves into a party, whether you like it or not.

That is organization, that is articulation of roles, structures, offices, themes, objectives. From the particular to the general. To explain, from the poison known as the vaccine, to the carcinoma that is war and relative militarization of everything; from climate fraud, or from AI of financial capitalistic paroxysm, to the maneuver of uprooting and illegal relocation of populations; from the disappearance of the eternally subordinate majority of exploited and excluded, to the appearance of a despotic minority of fluidifying differentiators.

In the movement, up to a certain point, the tarallucci and wine, the old Italian lost plea bargain, the indiscriminate welcome, the unconditional inclusion, the volemose well and everyone against the vaccine is admissible. Not in the party. In the party, you either select, discriminate, choose, determine, or end up tattered. The party is discussion, comparison, elaboration, global design, but then discipline, unity of commitment and vision. May a thousand flowers bloom, but then the grass pollen is inhibited.

If you think that cashing in with your thoughts, or books, if you think that the world changes with the force of trumpets and drums in the square, if your solution is the escape to some shangrila of chosen ones like you, out of the dirty world towards ‘happy oasis (common self-producing, self-consuming and self-satisfied type, parental school for similar tastes and classes, introspection, cosmic spirit and oriental philosophies), maybe you solve for yourself and some assimilated, but you don’t change the world. You remain onanist, single or multiple. And if nothing comes from diamonds, neither does anything come from blowjobs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

