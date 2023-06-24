Home » MONDOCANE: MERCENARIES
MONDOCANE: MERCENARIES

Mercenaries and auxiliaries are useless and dangerous and if there is anyone who bases his state on these weapons, he will not maintain a firm or secure position. Because they are disunited, ambitious, undisciplined, unfaithful, brave with friends, cowardly with enemies. They have neither fear of God nor loyalty to men and their destruction is only postponed until the end of the attack. In peace you are robbed by them, in war by the enemy. The fact is that they have no other stimulus or reason to stay in the field than a pittance of pay, which is not enough to make them willing to die for you….

I would also like to demonstrate the unhappiness of these arms (these mercenaries). Mercenary captains are either capable men, or they are not. If they are, you cannot trust them, as they always aspire to their own greatness, you are the master, or others contrary to your intentions, but if the captain is not good, you will end up ruined in the usual way (you will lose the war).

Niccolo Machiavelli

(Sorry, not having found the original text, I translated from an English translation).

