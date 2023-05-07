Home » MONDOCANE: ORGANIZED CRIME BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXIII
World

MONDOCANE: ORGANIZED CRIME BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXIII

by admin

Organized crime

BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXIII

The terrorists’ war on “terror” starts with us in 1969 and in the world on 11 September and escalates with the planetary militarization decreed by the Dome based in the USA.

Bill Gates masks and electromagnetizes cows against what they call “climate change”. A world without CO2 doomed to death.

Melensky relaunches the Draghi decree which sansebastianizza Sardinia with 1,500 wind turbines as tall as the Eiffel Tower. 65% military servitude as polluting as a world war was not enough.

France massacres Macron, Melensky and the rich massacre Italy and the poor.

3 years of pandemic to change the world create new trillionaires and billionaires and new billions of starving people.

1.May of provocations by the lords’ regime and misdirections of clever people against the naïve

In EcoMondocane , apart from the torture of the imprisoned bear and to be shot, a fantastic synopsis of the doctor Daniel Giovanardi on three years of “pandemic”: what should have been done and what was done wrong, or infamous.

Channel 262: Sunday 20.30, Monday 12.30, Tuesday 14.30, Wednesday 12.30, Thursday 14.30, Friday 18.30, Saturday 08.00


See also  Japanese government issues alert on power shortage, calling on users in Tokyo and other places to save electricity - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

the Italian minister condemned racism towards Vlahović |...

Napoli beats Fiorentina and is also champion at...

Fear in via Roma for a runaway horse,...

Mega relegation, Budućnost awaits Zvezda in the semi-finals...

Serious traffic accident near Bogatić | Info

Russia’s measures to counter Ukrainian resistance in the...

Serie A: Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0, apotheosis at Maradona –...

Texas, cars on people waiting for the bus:...

Group Wagner chief said his men could continue...

The sadness of King Charles at the banquet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy