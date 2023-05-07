MONDOCANE: ORGANIZED CRIME BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXIII

Organized crime

BYOBLU-MONDOCANE XXIII

The terrorists’ war on “terror” starts with us in 1969 and in the world on 11 September and escalates with the planetary militarization decreed by the Dome based in the USA.

Bill Gates masks and electromagnetizes cows against what they call “climate change”. A world without CO2 doomed to death.

Melensky relaunches the Draghi decree which sansebastianizza Sardinia with 1,500 wind turbines as tall as the Eiffel Tower. 65% military servitude as polluting as a world war was not enough.

France massacres Macron, Melensky and the rich massacre Italy and the poor.

3 years of pandemic to change the world create new trillionaires and billionaires and new billions of starving people.

1.May of provocations by the lords’ regime and misdirections of clever people against the naïve

In EcoMondocane , apart from the torture of the imprisoned bear and to be shot, a fantastic synopsis of the doctor Daniel Giovanardi on three years of “pandemic”: what should have been done and what was done wrong, or infamous.

Channel 262: Sunday 20.30, Monday 12.30, Tuesday 14.30, Wednesday 12.30, Thursday 14.30, Friday 18.30, Saturday 08.00



