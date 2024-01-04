MONDOCANE: PALESTINE: NOT JUST VICTIMS!

Barbara Tampieri of Orizzonti degli Eventi interviews Fulvio Grimaldi

Pirates and mass murderers, as always, will also have succeeded, by violating the sovereignty of a UN member state, to the satisfaction of Western institutional banditry, in killing Saleh al Arouri, number two in the Hamas Political Bureau and organizer of the Resistance in Beirut. West Bank. By killing 250 Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours they will have also exceeded the figure of 23,000 civilians killed, ethnic loot enriched by 9,000 children. Maybe they pulverized the homes of over a million people. They continue to bomb Lebanon (but they get caught there) and Syria. They are committed, as they have been throughout Palestine for 80 years, to erase from the face of the Earth and from the soul of Palestine its entire historical heritage and cultural legacy: archaeological sites, proto-Christian churches, medieval mosques, museums, monuments (the usual practice of entities deculturized, de-identified, artificially mixed and standardized solely by the common belief in one’s own superiority over everyone, recognized by a legend from a few millennia ago).

Thieves, robbers, pickpockets (now in the West Bank the army has arrived to break into ATMs and empty the deposits), greasers, predators, fraudsters, gabbamondos, have perfected the rate of a crime that has become, if not a nation, then a State. By washing brains since elementary school, they have reduced their people to looking at their navels while all around they kill and die worse than in 2000 years of history. They say they have obtained the license, if not from Yahweh, then certainly from Wall Street, to endlessly clone Jack the Ripper.

They may also believe that all this happens with impunity-immunity granted to them free of charge by the self-styled “international community” and their respective, heavily armed, 90% majority shareholder. May the narcosis imparted to people, peoples, individuals by dint of holocaust victimization and Arabophobic racism succeed in keeping intelligence and ethics chained to solidarity, or at least passivity, towards ontological executioners, who pass themselves off as ontological scarifical victims .

But they delude themselves. The mirror of the representation of the rotten body in dazzling clothes has been broken (Do you remember Andersen’s emperor?), it has been broken since the revolution of 7 October, just outside Gaza, in which the poor, people, peoples, ethnicities. The enormous False Flag and the subsequent Fake News deployed, with all the power of television white phosphorus, media cluster bombs, institutional depleted uranium, by the tutors and baggage trains of the Zionist dystopia, to overthrow in the the opposite of what happened that day..

Five Israeli brigades, including the decimated elite “Golani” brigade, had to be withdrawn from Gaza following the losses suffered by the “fourth or fifth army in the world” which in almost three months failed to occupy and clear a strip 40 km long and 10 km wide. It is easy to hit defenseless gatherings with bombs where 4000 people swarm over one km2 (in Europe 115 per km2). It’s more difficult to stand up, after having dealt for decades only with stone-throwing kids, to moles who have a motivation that is to yours what a hurricane is to the Ponentino. Moreover, twice Hezbollah, a peasant militia, kicked out the invader.

Ask the 470,000 Israelis who have left the country since October 7, the million who have left for the USA, Canada, Australia in the last fifteen years, the 20,000 who have fled to Germany. Ask the fifty-year-old reservists recalled from their shops, their law firms, their avocado farms. And today ask even the subjects of the regime who can’t wait to get Netaniahu’s Sanhedrin out of the way. A caudillo who mocks them when they ask him to stop and to free the fathers, brothers, grandmothers, grandchildren hostages in Gaza. And outside the fences that protect Israel they instead want to return, whatever the cost, at least 5 million expelled Palestinians, which would be over 12 million Palestinians in their own homes compared to the 7.5 million Jews in other people’s homes. One, all from the same land for millennia with the same language, religion, tradition, culture, project. The others who arrived yesterday, with different languages, different countries, different lands, different ethnic groups (other than Semites), with only the confession and the idea of ​​being worth more thanks to the Lord in common.

Four barefoot Houthis from Yemen, who escaped eight years of US-Saudi extermination with the inevitable ISIS mercenary, and who took back their country, blocked the Red Sea and sent global trade and profits into crisis, especially Israel’s, seen as cause of the commotion. 80,000 Israelis close to Lebanon and under fire from Hezbollah, evacuated to hotels and various solutions, do not know when, if ever, they will return home and cost Tel Aviv a fortune. How it costs them the disappearance of tourism, a fundamental component of the GDP, and the perplexity of investors who do not like to alienate the sympathies of 153 countries, against 10, which voted against Israel and the USA when it came to interrupting the massacre of the Gazans.

And then there are the BRICS, those who boast the strongest GDP and the largest population on the planet. There were five, they are already 11, they will become 40. Bye bye Uncle Sam.

Thank you Hamas fighters. Thank you Gaza who, although martyred, are 75% with your partisans.

So, not just victims, also winners.

